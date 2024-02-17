The Celtics may be the consensus favorite to win the NBA title, but Charles Barkley isn’t convinced

But will their 3-point emphasis, although they also are astute at posting up, translate in the playoffs, when games become half-court battles?

The Celtics are the consensus favorite. They are top three in offensive and defensive rating. They are one of the deepest teams with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday adding scoring and defense alongside Jaylen Brown , Jayson Tatum , and Derrick White .

The Celtics have the NBA’s best record and one of the major topics at All-Star Weekend is whether they can break through after knocking on the door of a championship the last seven years.

The TNT crew have different opinions, and as expected, the expert with the most skepticism about the Celtics’ championship chances is Charles Barkley. He has implored the Celtics to become more versatile.

“They’ve got to get tougher mentally because when they don’t make shots, and I’ve been critical of them because when they’re not making shots they’re flustered and I’m like, ‘Yeah if you’re going to make all the shots of course things are going to go well,’ ” he said. “To me, they haven’t figured out a Plan B. They have the best team, but they have to get mentally tougher when things aren’t going good. When they make threes, ain’t nobody going to beat them.

“But you’re not going to go through the playoffs and make threes because if you notice something, you watch them for the last couple of years, they’ll be unbeatable for like three weeks and then they’ll lose two or three in a row and it will be strictly tied to the 3-point shooting. So I would like them to get a little tougher mentally and I would like to see Jayson put his imprint on the game more.”

Barkley said he watched the Celtics’ 118-110 win over the Nets Tuesday at Barclays Center in the first game of a home-and-home set. In that game, Tatum scored 31 points by halftime and the Celtics held a 93-70 lead with 4:19 left in the third quarter. The Nets responded with a 38-21 run, forcing the Celtics to execute late to seal the win. Barkley was not impressed.

“They had like a 30-point lead and then they just, I don’t know what the [expletive) happened,” he said. “Next thing I know they’re fighting to win the game. Obviously they killed them [Wednesday’s 50-point win at TD Garden], but I was in New York the night before and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK,’ and I switched to another game, and then when I flipped back they were only up 6. I would like to see more of what I saw [Wednesday]. ‘Hey guys, we’ve got the best team. Let’s just go out there and impose our will.’ That’s what it’s going to go down to.”

Barkley said the Celtics are the favorites, but that’s as far as he’ll go.

“Everything in the East is up for grabs after Boston,” he said. “And Boston is not a lock. Boston is the best team, but they’re not a lock. After Boston I’ve got zero idea who’s going to be the second-best team.”

Kenny Smith was more confident in the Celtics’ title chances.

“They’ve only got the best record in basketball and have the two winningest guys in the last five years of basketball, and they added something to that,” he said. “I think they’re the team to beat in the East. What other team in the East can you say if their best two players don’t play well they still have a great chance of winning? If Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and [Damian] Lillard don’t play well, does [Milwaukee] have a chance at winning? I don’t think so. If [Joel] Embiid and [Tyrese] Maxey don’t play well, does [Philadelphia] have a chance at winning? I don’t think so. You can go down the list. [Tatum and Brown], if they don’t play well, [the Celtics] still can win. Porzingis can get 30. Al [Horford] can probably guard one of the toughest [scorers]. [Payton] Pritchard can come off the bench. They are with Derrick White and those guys, that’s the team to beat.”

Candace Parker said the overlooked entity in the Celtics’ arsenal is Holiday.

“I’d like to throw in Jrue Holiday, just in terms of going down the stretch in the playoffs, that’s where Jrue is most vital and crucial for this team” she said. “I think in the regular season you feel him, but you don’t feel him until the playoffs when the game slows down. And their ability to guard and you look at their perimeter defenders and being able to guard your own position is key in the playoffs, and the Celtics have been able to do that. The Celtics just have to prove their worth in the playoffs, and in the regular season they’ve proven that is possible.”

NOT WHAT IT USED TO BE

O’Neal misses heyday

of All-Star Saturday

It’s All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and while the NBA takes a break, celebrates itself, and has fun over a three-day period, there has been criticism over the years about the lack of competitiveness in the All-Star Game and dunk contest.

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown is the first All-Star to enter the dunk contest since Victor Oladipo in 2018, and he’s competing against rookies and a G League player, reigning champion Max McClung. That disappoints Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who believes current players are afraid of embarrassment if they don’t win.

With the rise in social media, many players fear failing on a dunk or losing to a rookie or G League player may affect their marketability. Even the greatest player of all, Michael Jordan, has a crying meme that he acknowledges is a source of annoyance.

But Jordan competed against fellow Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins in epic dunk contests in the late 1980s and both came away considered dunking legends for their artistry. This generation, however, despite the depth of elite athletes, mostly has passed on what was once the highlight of All-Star Weekend.

“Guys don’t like to compete,” O’Neal said. “When I was in high school, the top dunkers were in the dunk contest. Period. No questions asked. When I was in high school, you had the top 3-point shooters. Somewhere along the line, and I don’t know if guys don’t want to lose, don’t want to compete, that’s the only thing that disappoints me about that.”

O’Neal acknowledges that during some of his 12 All-Star Games, he may not have gone 100 percent because he wanted to preserve his energy and health for the second half of the season. The NBA, however, has stressed to players the importance of competing in the game after lower television ratings for the 2023 game.

Fans are tired of seeing All-Stars launch 40-footers or toss alley-oops with no defense for 48 minutes, and final scores in the 170s. O’Neal said it starts with improving All-Star Saturday, which used to be the most entertaining part of the weekend.

The NBA put a wrinkle into this Saturday’s events by putting all-time great 3-point shooter Stephen Curry against WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu in a one-on-one 3-point shootout prior to the dunk contest.

“I was a player and I had the mentality to go out and play hard or [sometimes] my team’s in first [place] and I’m going to lollygag around and not play hard,” O’Neal said. “I had both mentalities, but that Saturday, I haven’t been impressed since Vince Carter in the [2000] dunk contest. There was a couple of really good 3-point shooters [over the years], but Saturday was All-Star and Sunday was All-Star and I would like to see the consistency of that. It’s going to be a spark this weekend with Steph versus [Ionescu] that could be the start of something beautiful because after Saturday, somebody is going to be the best shooter.

“It’s all about competing, but that’s the only thing that’s disappointed me. I remember in high school it was Jordan versus Dominique and then they put on the show and they made the first dunk. I don’t like two or three dunks and guys getting 50s. That [ticks] me off. I hope the guys take pride in this thing of ours. We get paid a lot of money and all we need is one, two, or three guys to put on a show because if we put on a show, we get more money next year. I wanted to put on a show every time I stepped in the arena.”

O’Neal then sympathized with fans who pay an exorbitant amount of money for tickets, especially to the All-Star Game.

“I always tell the story about how my father one time borrowed money to watch the Spurs play and it was a terrible game and he was [bleeping] mad at me and said if you ever get to this level and people pay to watch you play, make sure you put on a show,” O’Neal said. “That’s why I always did antics, dive in the stands. Because I wanted people to go ,‘Wow, ahh.’ “

ETC.

Nets still trying

to find their way

The Nets are swimming in insignificance and trying to find direction. More than a decade ago, they tried putting together a Big Three by acquiring Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from the Celtics to pair with Jason Terry and Deron Williams. That didn’t work.

More recently, they tried Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. All three eventually became disgruntled and asked to be traded. The Nets acquired Ben Simmons for Harden and he hasn’t been able to stay on the floor because of injuries. Durant and Irving were dealt for draft picks and players such as Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, but the team lacks stars.

The good news for Brooklyn is those trades netted six future first-round draft picks from the Mavericks, Suns, and 76ers, but those picks are likely to be in the teens or 20s. Such picks could be used as assets for trades, which may be the most efficient way for the Nets to get an All-Star-caliber player.

The Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O’Neale before the Feb. 8 deadline, giving them a roster filled with good but not spectacular players. They were hammered, 136-86, by the Celtics Wednesday, and looked uninterested for most of the game.

Bridges has acknowledged the team has issues, and it’s uncertain whether coach Jacque Vaughn, who has weathered the drama created by Harden, Irving, and Durant, is the long-term answer. But first, the Nets have to figure out a direction.

The Nets are only 2½ games behind the Hawks for the final Play-In Tournament spot, so there’s something to play for. But would making the Play-In Tournament — and likely losing in the first round — serve any benefit for a franchise that needs better players?

Brooklyn has played hard under Vaughn but has failed to take advantage of a home-heavy early schedule while playing a bunch of jumbled lineups because of injuries and trades. Vaughn said the team needs to focus better on the game plan and dealing with adversity.

“There are a lot of mistakes that are going to happen throughout the course of the game. That’s why I love the game, it’s not perfect,” said Vaughn. “But your intent is that we want to be 100 percent and perfect. If we are supposed to have a [defensive] coverage and it’s difficult to do, you have a choice if you’re going to decide to do it or not. That’s what the physicality fits into.

“We have a plan against [the Celtics]. It’s not easy. They’re pretty good. Are you going to work at it? When it becomes tough, what are you going to do? So those are the instances where we’ve relented at times, which is not good.”

Before Wednesday’s game, Vaughn was asked about his players potentially mentally checking out because of the impending All-Star break. Would the Nets give a full effort knowing they have seven days off, especially since they are spiraling downward?

“We’ll see that pretty early, I think,” Vaughn said. “It’s human nature. Guys who are leaving have booked flights and hotels. You don’t go into All-Star break and make your plans after the game. They’ve already done that so it’s in their mind. But at the same time, we talked about this morning that you have a job to do. We have a job tonight and that is to try to win this basketball game on the road and go into All-Star break after the game.”

The Nets fell behind, 30-15, after the first quarter, then yielded a 22-0 run and trailed, 52-17, midway through the second. Vaughn’s players quickly answered whether they were prepared and focused for the final game before the All-Star break. With 28 games left and likely little chance of making the postseason, the Nets are playing out the string, trying to figure out their next move.

Layups

The Celtics still have an open roster spot for a potential buyout candidate, but those players are being snapped up. A reunion with Danilo Gallinari was possible after he was traded to the Pistons and then bought out, but he opted for the Bucks. It’s uncertain how that will work out because the Bucks are older and lack athleticism and Gallinari has lost a step since tearing his ACL a second time in 2022. He can still shoot and will fill the stretch-4 role, but it’s uncertain how many minutes he will command because he’s not the shooter he once was — 35.5 percent from the 3-point line in 32 games since the injury . . . The Clippers sent forward P.J. Tucker away from the team early for the All-Star break as he continues to stew because he is not playing and wants to be traded. The league fined him $75,000 for his public trade demand and he’s likely ruining any possibility of playing for a contender elsewhere because of his attitude with the winning Clippers. The way most teams view it, if the soon-to-be 39-year-old Tucker is publicly unhappy on a championship-caliber team, how is he going to cope when he doesn’t play his desired minutes on another contender? Tucker won’t accept a buyout because he has a player option for next season on the three-year deal he signed with the 76ers in the summer of 2022. The 76ers sent him to the Clippers in the Harden deal and Tucker has been out of the rotation since arriving in Los Angeles, with coach Tyronn Lue playing veterans such as former Celtic Daniel Theis in the frontcourt. The Clippers also sent former Nugget Bones Hyland, also disgruntled because he’s out of the rotation, away early . . . The Clippers’ situation is why Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is so wary of bringing in just any veteran through buyout because generally buyout players want to play significant minutes with a defined role. They don’t want to be cheerleaders, and if they are, they could become distractions. Teams have a few weeks to assess buyout candidates as players have until March 1 to be waived and still be eligible for a playoff roster. The Celtics could also use that roster spot to convert Neemias Queta’s contract to a standard NBA deal.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.