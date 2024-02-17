Some called Morgan Rielly’s five-game suspension harsh, but it was about time for the NHL

Good. And if I’m not being clear here: Great. And for those in the back who may be hard of hearing, or reluctant to believe, I’ll add, Amen.

Prior to last Saturday, Rielly never had been hauled in to face supplemental discipline during his 11 years on the job. Et voila , in an emotional, tempestuous, ego-driven moment, he whacked the unsuspecting Greig in the head and paid a steep price.

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly , tagged with a five-game suspension for his dunderheaded cross-check last Saturday to the Senators’ Ridly Greig , served game No. 3 Saturday night with the Ducks in town.

First-time offender or not, Rielly, a veteran of 769 games, had to know how this works. Drafted No. 5 overall in 2012, he has played his entire career in the NHL’s “heads are off limits” era, instituted in the wake of Matt Cooke ending Marc Savard’s career with a running elbow to the Bruins center’s head in March 2010.

The NHL, decades late in taking action on such hits, finally came around after Cooke addled Savard, the league reworking its rulebook to penalize targeted hits to the head. The Department of Player Safety, often, shall we say, whimsical in how it has meted out supplemental justice around head shots over the years, hit this one right on the button. Rielly, a good guy with no priors, was run off for just one, albeit blatant and egregious, transgression.

“In short,” the Department of Player Safety stated in its ruling, “this is not a hockey play. This is an intentional, forceful strike to an opponent’s head, using a stick as a weapon, to exact retribution.”

Clear-cut ruling. To the point. The NHL, and the sport at large, will be a better place if the Department of Player Safety scribbles those words on a Post-it Note and tacks it to the side of its video screens for the next review. Not a hockey play. No place in the game.

The Rielly apologists, including a few of his high-profile teammates, rushed to his defense after the hit, essentially contending that Greig, 21, got what was coming to him.

“We’re going to stick together,” said Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, “and stand our ground.”

“Emotion of the game,” added coach Sheldon Keefe, who followed up on Rielly’s assault that night by sending his enforcer, Ryan Reeves, out for the next shift. “Our players have the right to react.”

For the record, that Reeves shift followed one of Keefe’s own guys, Rielly, assaulting the unsuspecting Greig with that cross-check to the head with about five seconds left in what ended a 5-3 Ottawa win. Old-time hockey right there, putting your tough guy on the ice to keep things in order after your team has set the joint on fire. Really, in 2024?

As for Greig’s outrageous transgression, the one that got Rielly snorting from both nostrils, he exaggeratedly hammered home an empty-net goal with a Brett Hull-style windup for a one-timer. The problem: It just didn’t fit the alleged code, if you will. Players typically finish off empty-netters with a humble, aw-shucks-if-I-have-to tap of the puck over the goal line.

Not this time. Boom! Puck powered into the net with enough juice to carry it to nearby Gatineau. The Senators crowd, yet again this season left with but ice shavings to celebrate, went into a frenzy. Greig’s shot all but bellowed, “Take that, Leafs Nation!”, and fans of “The Other Team in Ontario” began to jiggity jig jig all the way home.

As the locals erupted, the embarrassed Rielly tracked Greig to the sidewall and blasted him. The only good in all of it was that Greig, thankfully, was not hurt, and a couple of days later said he couldn’t be sure if Rielly intended to hit him the way he did.

Hearing Greig say that carried your faithful puck chronicler back to the spring of 1993, nearly a year before Rielly was born, Game No. 6 of the Patrick Division playoffs, Islanders vs. Capitals.

Capitals captain Dale Hunter, one of the most menacing (read: predatory) players of his era, said he was unaware the puck was in the net when he dumped Pierre Turgeon into the boards at Nassau Coliseum. A laughable excuse, a blatant lie. Hunter stupidly passed the puck directly to Turgeon in the Capitals’ zone and the slick Islanders forward walked in for an easy doorstep putaway on goalie Don Beaupre. The Islanders, with the lead up to 5-1, minutes later would clinch the series. Goal No. 5, Turgeon, assist Hunter.

Turgeon, tracked by Hunter for more than three seconds after the goal, was belted from behind by Hunter and injured a shoulder in his headlong fall into the wall. It could have been far worse. It was a blindside smack, with Turgeon a stride from the boards, that could have led to paralysis or worse. Hunter was left to say he was finishing his check, unaware, ahem, the puck was in the net. Sure.

“He cracked,” ex-Bruin Eddie Westfall said on air that night, in his analyst’s role on the Islanders broadcast. “He’s mad. He’s selfish.”

Ditto all that, 30-plus years later, for Rielly, triggered by the Greig’s back-scratch windup on the empty-netter. His ego got the best of him.

Gary Bettman, the attorney newly hired as the NHL’s first commissioner, in those days was a one-man Department of Player Safety. He was far harsher with his ruling, hitting Hunter with a 21-game suspension, the biggest in the game’s history for an on-ice transgression.

Rielly’s hit on Greig, though ugly, was not nearly as dangerous as the Hunter smack on Turgeon. But three-plus decades later, in a league with a history of being slow, if not willfully negligent, in protecting the brains and livelihood of the rank and file, the price Reilly paid could be viewed as light. It is, after all, not even one-third the price Hunter paid.

Behavior only truly changes when the cost of a transgression is deemed too high. Rielly is expected back in the lineup Thursday night when they play the Stanley Cup champions in Vegas. The spotlight now should shift to the Department of Player Safety, and that Post-it Note, and whether league disciplinarians have the courage and determination to render head shots to the dustbin of history.

NATIVE SON

Vancouver special

to Wotherspoon

The Bruins have a rematch with the Canucks Saturday night in Vancouver, where Parker Wotherspoon, proud son of nearby Surrey, British Columbia, lives and trains each summer.

“Love Van,” said recently the Bruins defenseman, who grew up not far from Danton Heinen (Langley, British Columbia), one of his workout pals of old, and played junior at WHL Tri-City with Boston teammates Brandon Carlo and Morgan Geekie. “Love going back there, beautiful place and not far from home.”

Wotherspoon’s father has long been a Canucks season ticket-holder, and 13-year-old Parker, a huge Canucks fan as a kid, was in the Rogers Arena stands the night the Bruins beat his favorite team in Game 7 of the 2011 Cup Final.

“Yeah,” he recalled recently, “that one hurt.”

The feisty Wotherspoon, one of general manager Don Sweeney’s budget free agent hires last July, has been a valuable and versatile addition, often praised by coach Jim Montgomery for his physical play.

A spot starter as the No. 7 blue liner, Wotherspoon is often the only guy in the Boston six-pack who plays with a bit of an edge. Charlie McAvoy can deliver big, game-changing hits, but his physical play has been tempered some after being tagged this season with a four-game suspension for his hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Typically, coaches also prefer their franchise defenseman to be selective with big hits, limit the risk of getting injured.

Back home in Surrey, Wotherspoons’s mother keeps the puck from his first goal in junior and his first as a pro with AHL Bridgeport. When he was that kid playing ball hockey outside the family home, scoring those imaginary Cup-winning goals, he chose to be one of the Sedin twins (Henrik or Daniel). He modeled his game after Dan Hamhuis, the dependable ex-Canucks defenseman.

Now seven seasons into his pro career, Wotherspoon is still waiting for that first NHL goal, and he figures he’ll ship that puck to Surrey for his mother to add to her collection. It initially appeared he had it in Boston on Jan. 18, in a 5-2 win over the Avalanche, when his shot from long distance went in the net for a 2-0 lead. But a closer look showed it deflected off Jakub Lauko in the low slot.

“I’ve gotten close a few times, just hasn’t gone in,” said a smiling Wotherspoon, the lone skater on the Boston roster these days without a goal in the bigs. “Definitely, I really want one, obviously, I’ve always wanted one. That one went off [Lauko’s] shoulder, close, woulda been nice.”

After all this time, does he have his goal-scoring celly in mind.

“No, not worried about that, it’s really not my job to score,” he mused. “It’ll come if it comes.”

Parker Wotherspoon will return to a familiar city when the Bruins visit Vancouver. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

ETC.

Jackets have

a job opening

Expect to hear Peter Chiarelli’s name tossed into the grab bag of candidates for GM in Columbus, following the dismissal this past week of Jarmo Kekalainen after 11 years calling the shots.

Another potential candidate: Evan Gold, who is Don Sweeney’s assistant GM in Boston and was named GM of AHL Providence last March. AHL GM duties typically act as solid résumé builders for those interested in one day running their own NHL shop.

Gold was hired by the Bruins as their director of legal affairs in 2015, following an eight-year stint in hockey ops with the Capitals. He earned his undergrad degree at McGill and his MBA at the University of Toronto.

Chiarelli, who will be 60 this year, quickly became GM in Edmonton after his run in Boston and now is in his fifth season with the Blues, the last three as vice president of hockey operations.

“Time for a change,” said Blue Jackets president John Davidson, while noting how hard it was on a personal level to give Kekalainen the boot.

Kekalainen launched his NHL career with the Bruins, signed as a college free agent out of Clarkson. The expansion Blue Jackets began play in October 2000 and have but one playoff series victory (Round 1 vs. Tampa Bay in 2019). Time for a change was long overdue.

Kekalainen’s longtime assistant, Bill Zito, came aboard in 2013 and departed Columbus in the summer of 2020 when he was named Panthers GM.

The sharp-eyed Zito, a shrewd trader and roster builder, quickly turned the Panthers into a solid contender, including last season’s ride to the Cup Final. If interested, he would be the ideal guy to take over the Blue Jackets. Typically, such a move would require the candidate being offered a bigger title, in this case team president. That’s Davidson’s job, but now, about to turn 71, the ex-goalie would be easy to accommodate with a different title.

The roll call of GMs/team bosses with Bruins connections grew one shorter with Kekalainen’s dismissal. This list still includes:

Kevyn Adams (GM, Sabres). A first-round pick of Boston in 1993 but never wore the Spoked-B.

Tom Fitzgerald (GM, Devils). Billerica raised. Played 1,097 games, the last 71 with the 2005-06 Bruins.

Jeff Gorton (executive vice president, Canadiens). Another Bay State boy. Began career as media intern with Bruins. Eventually ran Rangers as GM upon departing Boston when Chiarelli was hired.

Bill Guerin (GM, Wild). Wilbraham raised. Two seasons in Boston (2000-02) before signing his rich UFA deal in Dallas.

Jim Nill (GM, Stars). Parts of two seasons in Boston (1983-85) after arriving from Vancouver in the trade for Peter McNab. Headline: “Bruins get Nill for McNab”.

Steve Staios (GM, Senators). Originally a Blues draft pick, but kicked off his 1,001-game NHL career with 66 games on the Boston backline.

Sweeney (GM, Bruins). Harvard kid. Stayed a while on Bruins backline, despite then-coach Mike Milbury giving him a twirl or two at forward.

Loose pucks

With roughly one-third of the regular season to go, the Flyers (4-5-1 in their 10 games prior to weekend play) look like they could hang on and avoid a DNQ. Even if in the playoff mix, they still may move a body or two ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. Lead suspects to be shipped: Scott Laughton (center/wing), two more years with a $3 million cap hit, and Sean Walker (defenseman), about to term out on his deal ($2.65 million cap hit). If the Broad Streeters could dump Rasmus Ristolainen (three more years at $5.1 million cap charge), they’d likely hold on to Walker and perhaps try to extend him prior to July 1 free agency . . . Ideal acquisition for the Bruins: Arizona’s Liam O’Brien. The 29-year-old pivot was placed on injured reserve Friday. If not too banged up, he’d be the perfect fourth-liner in Boston for a much-needed moxie infusion. He won’t do anything to improve offensive production, but now with three consecutive seasons of 100-plus PIMs, he’d bring that spark that has been so painfully missing, especially post-All-Star break . . . The Canucks played host to the Jets Saturday night, with a chance to equal their win total (38) from last season. Classic case of a roster buy-in for a coach, Rick Tocchet, who has repurposed existing roster energy and talent and convinced the Canucks to own all three zones. Even if none of that was on display when the Bruins rubbed them out, 4-0, on Feb. 8. “I expect we’ll see a much different team next time,” said coach Jim Montgomery, with that next time arriving next Saturday night in Vancouver . . . Reminder, it was the Bruins’ last visit to Vancouver, Feb. 25 last season, when goalie Linus Ullmark fired the puck some 180 feet for the goal that capped the 3-1 victory . . . If there’s still enough jump left in Nick Bonino’s legs, he’d be a prime candidate to add some help to the slumping Bruins penalty-killing unit. Bonino, ex- of Boston University, was waived late last month after producing only 1-4–5 in 45 games with Peter Laviolette’s Blueshirts . . . The Rangers, by the way, won their sixth straight Thursday night, a 7-4 smackdown of the Canadiens. They began January with a 1-4-1 dip, their only win over the lowly Blackhawks, but have recovered, helped immeasurably by the steady hand of Jonathan Quick in net. Ditched last season by the Kings, who now could use a goalie, Quick finished 5-2-2 with the Golden Knights and found few takers in the July free agent market. Rangers GM Chris Drury gave him a one-year flyer at $825,000, not knowing that No. 1 Igor Shesterkin would have uncharacteristic struggles. Quick, ex- of UMass, delivered a string of seven wins earlier this season, and picked up a fourth straight W with that thumping of the Habs. Quick, 38, is a sure-shot Hall of Famer, and thus far, one of the few former No. 1s (388 career wins) to assume a backup role and thrive.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.