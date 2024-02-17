Top-ranked UConn thumps No. 4 Marquette, takes crucial step toward Big East title

STORRS, Conn. — Donovan Clingan had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help top-ranked UConn rout No. 4 Marquette, 81-53, Saturday and take control of the race for the Big East regular-season title.

Tristen Newton added 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Huskies (24-2, 14-1), who have won 14 straight games. Cam Spencer and Hassan Diarra each added 14 points. Alex Karaban of Southborough started the contest at forward and finished with seven points.

Kam Jones scored 15 points and Oso Ighodaro had 14 for Marquette (19-6, 10-4), which came into the game with an eight-game winning streak.