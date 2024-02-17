Wachusett girls’ basketball reveals itself as a title contender with dominant victory over Bishop Feehan

The unbeaten Mountaineers dominated most of the matchup at Woburn High en route to a 76-45 victory, and their postgame cheers showed the win meant something important. They’ll play Foxborough, ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s EMass Top 20 poll, in the championship Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Wachusett let everyone know who the title favorite should be.

WOBURN — Saturday’s evening matchup between Bishop Feehan and Wachusett was the main event of the Comcast IAABO Board 27 Tournament girls’ semifinals. With the Shamrocks atop the MIAA Division 1 power rankings and the Mountaineers second, the showdown could be a preview of the state championship in one month.

Advertisement

“The team has been locked in all week,” senior Mary Gibbons said. It’s been really tiring, everyone’s kind of worn out, it’s the first day of break right now, but everyone really loved it in the end, and it kind of showed right now.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Wachusett (18-0) has size and playmaking throughout the lineup, and that allowed the team to overwhelm Bishop Feehan (15-4) without one player carrying the load. Sophomore Jaelynn Scott led all players with 18 points, Gibbons added 17, Rileigh Leary contributed 15, and Liz Cain tallied 14. Julia Webster led the Shamrocks with 15 points.

Bishop Feehan struck first with a 19-12 first quarter behind the pick-and-roll duo of point guard Charlotte Adams-Lopez and forward Julia Webster. But the Mountaineers swung back hard with a 24-3 second quarter. Leary led an imposing transition attack, whipping full-court passes and a crisp bounce pass to Gibbons on a backdoor cut for a layup.

“We have so much trust in each other,” said Gibbons, who will play at Navy. “We’ve been together since November, practicing every single day and having games, so it’s just that trust that’s been built up.”

Wachusett’s size proved to be an advantage as they corralled second-chance rebounds and attacked smaller mismatches. The Mountaineers continued to roll through the second half, winning the third quarter 20-8.

Advertisement

Scott’s one-on-one drives proved challenging to stop. On a roster with seven seniors, the sophomore stood out with her confidence.

“I just told her tonight, anytime you want to take the ball to the rim, there’s nobody that can stop this kid. Just go,” said Wachusett coach Jim Oxford. “She’s so shy and so unassuming as an individual, but tonight, she put a lot on her shoulders.”

The Mountaineers have never won a state championship. Oxford quickly notes that they’ve reached the state semifinals five times, including the last two seasons, and come up just short. This season is the last and best chance for the experienced squad to reach the pinnacle.

“It’s a lot of pressure. You can’t get rid of the pressure,” Oxford said. “It’s how you manage that. This group has been together since fourth graders and travel team . . . They’ve had a lot of pressure-packed games in their brief basketball history, and they’ve managed them.”