Weston rides a wave of depth to surge past Longmeadow for Division 2 girls’ swimming championship

Weston did not record a first-place finish at MIT’s Zesiger Pool Saturday. But putting their depth on display, the Crimson Tide (250) surged past Longmeadow (207.5) for the program’s first championship since 2015.

It was a two-team race for the MIAA Division 2 girls’ swimming & diving championship. Longmeadow took the early lead. Then the tide changed, literally.

Wayland (205) was third, followed by Duxbury (143) and Marblehead (125).

“I was telling them that we were going to be in the mix, and that there were four or five teams that were going to be with us,” Weston coach Jim McLaughlin said. “As a coach, it’s super rewarding when it’s a true team effort where every single person on that team made a difference for us.”

Longmeadow led through the first six events, immediately delivering with a first-place finish in the opening 200 medley relay (1:51.31).

Sophomore Lilah Doherty and freshman Claire Weppler both notched second-place finishes early. Doherty was the runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.13) and won the 100 butterfly (55.86). Weppler was second in the 200 individual medley (2:08.74) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.35).

But after receiving a third and a fifth in the 100 butterfly from seniors Caitlin Lacey (1:00.17) and Mila Vuolteenaho (1:00.76), Weston took the lead and never looked back.

“We have the most amazing senior class,” said McLaughlin. “If you ask anyone, Lacey is maybe the hardest worker on the team. It’s so fun to see every ounce of effort that she put into those practices come to fruition here at the state meet.”

Lacey was the top individual for the Tide, taking third in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke (59:47).

“In the very last relay, I went third. I was thinking in my last three strokes . . . this is my last swim. This is my last 100,” Lacey said. “I’m really sad to be leaving this sport, but also so excited to be celebrating this win with my teammates.”

Coming off a back fracture this season, sophomore Sadie Nelson contributed with a fourth in the 50 free (24.72).

“It’s really great to get back in the water and do as well as I did today,” said Nelson. “I’m really happy about it. I’m proud of everybody. It was really a thrill.”

Weston’s consistency in the relays resulted in valuable points, finishing second in the 200 medley (1:51:91) and third in the 200 free (1:41.66) and 400 free relays (3:46:82).

The only swimmer to secure two first-place individual finishes was Seekonk’s Addison Abrieu. She had a 2:06:35 finish in the 200 individual medley and 52.72 in the 100 free.

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Longmeadow, 1:51.31; 2. Weston, 1:51.91; 3. Wayland, 1:52.34.

200 freestyle — 1. Lydia Craft, Seekonk, 1:54.02; 2. Lilah Doherty, Longmeadow, 1:54.13; 3. Kyla Kelley, Wilmington, 1:55.5.

200 IM — 1. Addison Abreu, Seekonk, 2:06.35; 2. Claire Weppler, Longmeadow, 2:08.74; 3. Amalia Guerra, Northampton, 2:09.04.

50 freestyle — 1. Isabella Zeppa, Monson, 0:23.94; 2. Faith Keroack, Ludlow, 0:24.13; 3. Anna Szafran, Duxbury, 0:24.65.

Diving — 1. Ursula Von Goeler, Northampton, 317.350 points; 2. A Culbreth-Loomis, Amherst-Pelham, 321.500; 3. Sadie Him, Norton, 297.700.

100 butterfly — 1. Lilah Doherty, Longmeadow, 0:55.86; 2. Annie McLean, Canton, 0:56.64; 3. Caitlin Lacey, Weston, 1:00.17.

100 freestyle — 1. Addison Abreu, Seekonk, 0:52.72; 2. Katherine Reed, Hamilton-Wenham, 0:54.03; 3. Anna Szafran, Duxbury, 0:54.29.

500 freestyle — 1. Kyla Kelley, Wilmington, 5:05.8; 2. Jenna Whitaker, Pentucket, 5:09.79; 3. Sarah Pescod, Norton, 5:19.41.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Wayland, 1:41.5; 2. Duxbury, 1:41.64; 3. Weston, 1:41.66.

100 backstroke — 1. Amalia Guerra, Northampton, 0:57.67; 2. Isabella Zeppa, Monson, 0:58.71; 3. Caitlin Lacey, Weston, 0:59.88.

100 breaststroke — 1. Nora Herbstzuber, Medfield, 1:06.32; 2. Claire Weppler, Longmeadow, 1:07.35; 3. Ella Reeves, Gardner, 1:08.3.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Longmeadow, 3:39.93; 2. Duxbury, 3:43.08; 3. Weston, 3:46.82.

Team results — 1. Weston, 250; 2. Longmeadow, 207.5; 3. Wayland, 205; 4. Duxbury, 143; 5. Marblehead, 125; 6. Mystic Valley, 111; 7. Medfield, 108; 8. Seekonk, 105; 9. Ludlow, 104; 10. Triton, 97.





Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.garrett.