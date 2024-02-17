With an eye on the postseason, No. 2 Duxbury girls’ hockey leaves no doubt in shutout win over Canton

In this year’s edition, the Dragons left no doubt en route to a commanding 4-0 triumph at The Bog.

At the same time, the recent history between the two sides is impossible to ignore entirely. Canton bounced Duxbury in the quarterfinals in 2022, then the Dragons enacted revenge in the Division 2 state final last winter.

KINGSTON — Heading into Saturday’s showdown, the Duxbury and Canton girls’ hockey teams both approached the matchup as a clean slate.

“I definitely thought it was a new game, but it was nice to have the history behind the game,” said Duxbury senior captain Cammy Holloway. “We didn’t think too much about last year, because it’s in the past. This is a new team and a new season. We had to win.”

Advertisement

Zoey Madigan scored from in close with 9:19 left in the first, off a setup from Megan Carney, to give the No. 2 Dragons (17-3) a 1-0 edge through 1. Addy Harrington and Shae Martin both delivered in the second to push the margin to 3-0, then Madigan tacked on one more late in the third to seal it.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Senior goalie Anna McGinty posted a shutout, and Holloway, Maddie Greenwood, and Sami Norton also energized Duxbury. Goalie Kate Budway kept the No. 14 Bulldogs (17-4-1) afloat despite two bloody lips, and Kayleigh Koen and Maggie Dailey also had strong games, but the Dragons had too much on this particular night.

“We have a ton of experience,” said Duxbury coach Dan Najarian. “We’ve got kids that have played a long time, and they’re starting to really come together as a team, hopefully at the right time.”

Canton coach Nikki Petrich said she doesn’t like to dwell on the past. There was some inevitable “angst” going into this one, but she views it as simply another beneficial experience before the stakes are magnified.

Advertisement

“It was a great learning lesson for our girls,” Petrich said, “and what we’ll be up against come playoff time.”