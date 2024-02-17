‘He represented truth:’ Demonstrators gather at the State House to honor Alexei Navalny

“The man who was the strongest opponent of Putin is dead, and the only proper response is for more people to come forward and make sure his message lives on and becomes more powerful,” said Jerry Katz, a Brookline who participated in the demonstration.

Navalny, a longtime critic of Putin’s rule who exposed corruption and organized widespread protests against the Kremlin, died Friday in an Arctic penal colony, according to Russia’s prison agency.

A crowd of people outraged by the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gathered in front of the State House Saturday afternoon demanding the US punish President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny “represented freedom, he represented truth” in Russia, said Katz. “He spoke in plain language — without equivocation — about the evil of the regime.”

Navalny had been imprisoned since January 2021 after being convicted on what he repeatedly said were politically motivated charges.

Russian prison officials said Friday that he felt sick after a walk and fell unconscious.

A spokesperson for Navalny said Saturday that he was “murdered,” according to the Associated Press.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington doesn’t know exactly what happened, “but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something Putin and his thugs did.”

Before Navalny was imprisoned, he faced numerous threats.

In 2020, he said he was poisoned with a nerve agent. He suffered an allergic reaction while he was jailed in 2019 following a protest, though some doctors thought it appeared to be poisoning. In 2017, his eye was damaged when an assailant threw disinfectant in his face.

Biden on Friday said Navalny could have lived safely in exile, but returned home “because he believed so deeply in his country, in Russia.”

Last month, Navalny explained his reasoning for coming back to Russia in 2021.

“I don’t want to give up either my country or my beliefs,” he said.

In Boston Saturday, a few hundred demonstrators stood outside the front gates of the State House, many holding signs. Some were portraits of the Russian opposition leader; others carried messages blasting Putin.

“Putin killed Navalny,” said one of the signs. One woman held a cloth banner that read, “Putin = Murderer.”

Bouquets of red and yellow flowers were left on the sidewalk.

Alexander Zheleznyak, who helped organize the demonstrators, said in a statement to the Globe that it was important for people to gather to honor Navalny’s memory.

They also stood with the people of Russia, who “unfortunately cannot come out into the streets to express their opinions because they will be arrested,” he said.

“People are showing to the world community and to the US government that the crimes committed by Putin around the world must be stopped,” Zheleznyak said.

Katz, who is from the US, said in a phone interview he and his family have long been activists for freedom in Russia. His wife is from Moscow, and their adult daughter has been repeatedly arrested during protests in Red Square.

He blamed Putin for Navalny’s death. “He is telling the world he can kill anyone,” Katz said.

The death should not end Navalny’s struggle for justice, Katz said.

“It should be just the beginning for the fight for freedom in Russia,” Katz said.

Craig Walker of the Globe staff contributed to this report, which also used material from the Associated Press.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.