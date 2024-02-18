Boston Lyric Opera’s ‘Anonymous Lover’ is a sweet treat

“The Anonymous Lover,” or “L’amant anonyme” in the original French, has only been in the public eye for a few years after languishing in the archives for centuries. As the work of historical Black composers like Bologne has taken a place in the spotlight, interest in “Anonymous Lover” has surged in the United States. In 2020, American company Opera Ritrovata released a critical edition of the score for performance, which BLO used; there also have been professional productions in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more within the past few years. Still, it’s unexplored territory for most singers and listeners.

Boston Lyric Opera has marketed its new production of “The Anonymous Lover,” the only surviving opera by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, as a Valentine’s treat. But as any connoisseur of post-Valentine’s candy sales will tell you, not all sweets are created equal. At one end of the spectrum are any number of delightful confections; at the other, those powdery “sweethearts” that are likely only of interest to those who enjoy the taste of chalk.

So where in the continuum of bonbons might “Anonymous” belong? The evening was already off to a sweet start before a note of music was heard, as members of the BLO chorus circulated through the aisles of the Huntington Theatre welcoming guests to the “wedding” and offering Dove chocolate hearts, also known as some of the best Valentine’s candy the drugstore has to offer.

When the curtain rose, it revealed attractive, colorful sets by Baron E. Pugh, and music director David Angus leading an agile orchestra behind a gauzy barrier at the back of the stage. As the overture transitioned to the beginning of the first act, the character Valcour (portrayed by tenor Omar Najmi) sat down at the harpsichord in the parlor room set in front of the barrier and seamlessly joined in with the ensemble. This was the first of several snappy stage-directing moves by BLO newcomer Dennis Whitehead Darling, with no small thanks to Najmi as well, an accomplished composer and musician in his own right.

Bologne, the subject of the 2022 biopic “Chevalier,” was an accomplished fencer, violinist, and conductor as well as a composer, and “Anonymous” is his only complete surviving opera. It falls into the French tradition of “opéra-comique,” featuring spoken dialogue between sung arias. To modern operagoers, Bizet’s “Carmen” is the most familiar example of this. The characters are absolutely archetypes, but entertaining ones if done right, and the plot follows a time-tested formula of two fools (widow Léontine and her best friend Valcour) refusing to admit they’re in love.

Contemporary productions of “Anonymous” have tweaked, shortened, translated, and adapted the original French dialogue as their creative teams have seen fit, and BLO’s production featured a new and witty, if predictable, English adaptation of the dialogue by Boston playwright Kirsten Greenidge.

BLO’s cast had the comic acuity to carry that dialogue as well as the vocal chops to (mostly) handle the music. The cast’s strongest actor was absolutely mezzo-soprano Sandra Piques Eddy, who slathered a thick layer of camp and raunch on the supporting role of Dorothée — a non-singing character in the original opera who has been given a musical part to play in some contemporary productions. However, though no one entirely dodged rough spots, there were no true weak links in the cast either.

Stepping into her second last-minute BLO lead role within the past year, soprano Brianna J. Robinson was a captivating Léontine. Her velvety soprano voice didn’t warm up fully until the beginning of Act 2, but that was fortunate timing, as the top of Act 2 sends Léontine through a vocal gauntlet. Seeing Robinson grapple with curiosity about the “anonymous lover” who showers her with gifts and her growing attraction to Valcour, unaware they’re the same person, nothing felt archetypal at all.

Najmi, as Valcour, was charmingly boyish and comically tortured. As Valcour’s long-suffering wingman Ophémon, bass-baritone Evan Hughes’s rich voice strayed into shoutiness at times, but there’s no denying that was in character. Soprano Ashley Emerson and tenor Zhengyi Bai made a fine pair of rustics as the couple whose wedding brings Léontine and Valcour together, though their clownish acting and straightforward singing were slightly mismatched. The period-inspired costumes by Leslie Travers were vibrant without being over-the-top, and the lighting cues had a few opening-night hiccups that will hopefully be ironed out.

It was a wise move on BLO’s part to trim the dialogue and stage the opera without intermission, resulting in a 90-minute runtime, though the ending felt a bit rushed and some events in Greenidge’s adaptation didn’t match the printed synopsis in the program book. Still, in comparison with the longer version recorded by Chicago’s Haymarket Opera. which preserved both the instrumental ballet sequences and French dialogue, this new edition has love and will travel. First comes co-producer Opera Philadelphia, in 2025; then perhaps a vocal conservatory near you?

THE ANONYMOUS LOVER

Presented by Boston Lyric Opera. At Huntington Theatre, Feb. 16. (repeats Feb. 18). www.blo.org





A.Z. Madonna