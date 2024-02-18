Westford Academy selected as New England’s sole high school to perform ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Broadway adaptation

To apply for consideration, students had to describe why their school or community is the most “magical” place to put on the production. The Westford Academy Theater Arts department answered with a video homage to a handful of iconic “Harry Potter” scenes while reciting its student-written mission statement, “When We Make Theater.”

Broadway Licensing Global on Tuesday selected the public school of 1,400 students as one of 29 high schools across the US to be the first to perform the high school theatrical adaptation of the Broadway play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” written by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany. It follows the life of Potter’s son, Albus Potter, 19 years after the events of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

“A lot of the kids who were critical in doing the work for this particular project have been students of mine for quite a long time,” said Michael Towers, the artistic director for WATA, theater teacher for Westford Academy, and the school’s football coach. “I’m proud of their work ethic when they saw this opportunity. They went all in.”

Tower and his students first wrote the “When We Make Theater” statement in 2020 during the pandemic and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement as a reminder of the values a WATA student holds.

Adapting the statement for their “Cursed Child” application “was the best way to put our department out there and show what we strive for and what we stand for,” said junior Maeve O’Toole. “And then, obviously, we added some Harry Potter catchphrases in there.”

Wands, spells, robes, an opening shot giving platform 9¾ vibes, and even a flying broom are part of the students’ video. “Here, we built a community where all are welcome to contribute and grow as artists, thinkers, and people, without fear of judgment or discrimination,“ one student recites.

After news broke Tuesday that WATA had been selected to receive the “Cursed Child” script, more Westford students asked about getting involved.

“We’ve already had people come up to us and say they want to be part of this community and make art with us,” said junior Carissa Wong. “I feel like [theater is] very misunderstood by a lot of people, so when you hear that people are wanting to build a community with you, it brings everyone together and makes you more excited to start this process.”

Though the show has been cut down from its three-and-a-half-hour run time for student use, it’s a massive undertaking for any high school production, Maggie Sulka, the department’s associate artistic director, said.

“Our technical students and our actors are so prepared for this,” she said.

The department has nearly 100 student participants, according to Towers, and he’s hoping to draw double that to help with the production. “It would be our goal, as we say in our mission, to have a home for everybody and an opportunity for anybody who wants to be part of it, to be part of it,” he said.

Nationwide, “Cursed Child” is licensed to run between Oct. 15, and Nov. 10, and will be featured alongside WATA’s additional fall programming. The dates for WATA’s showings are to be determined.

