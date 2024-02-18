New vintage in Central Square; Homeware store comes downtown

“Each of the stores have a different sort of theme,” she added. “So you can find a generic t-shirt next to an incredible pair of sneakers.”

Her row of vintage stores — named FOUND 002, 003, and 004 — took over three empty storefronts near the corner of Mass. Ave. and Main Street in late December. They sell everything from “true vintage goods,” including higher-end clothes and antiques, to modern streetwear, selected by more than 15 curators, Fehling said.

In Central Square, Megan Fehling launched something of an experiment to make Boston less unfashionable.

The stores are the latest iteration of FOUND Boston, a collaboration between Fehling’s company Original Markets and other arts organizations. Together, they have brought artisans markets to spots around the city since last February, when they launched a debut event at The Foundry in Kendall Square. Since then, FOUND has expanded dramatically with a pop-up market each month in a surprise location, a temporary outpost at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, the Fenway Flea at 1400 Boylston Street, and the three Central Square storefronts.

Vintage jeans for sale at one of the three FOUND storefronts on Columbia Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

It is all the brainchild of Fehling, a 22-year-old Long Islander who first landed in Boston to attend Emerson College. (She later transferred to Berklee College of Music.) She watched the city “lose its shine” after the early waves of the pandemic, when residents retreated indoors and businesses suffered. “Everybody could feel the difference in the air,” Fehling said.

She sees the markets now as an opportunity to enliven empty storefronts. The Central Square location, for example, is in the ground floor of a new apartment complex and has been vacant for a few years and dragged down the energy on its side of Columbia Street, Fehling said. Then a relatively easy agreement with Market Central, the residential building above the shops, made for an interesting addition to Cambridge.

“That part of Columbia Street was just retail locations that had some people interested but no one ever ended up renting,” Fehling said. “Our activation shows that that side of the street can be an active and community-centered strip.”

Fehling saw the new stores as a way to enliven empty storefronts in Central Square. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

FOUND was inspired by Fehling’s previous experience at markets in Boston, manning booths and selling wares. That experience, she said, was often grueling.

“It was hard to run a booth and go to the bathroom and get something to eat. It was often hot,” Fehling added. “I was inspired by small businesses toughing it out and being passionate about selling products or the vintage they curated.”

Now she hopes her creation can be something better — for the planet and the people.

“Everyone says there’s more fashion sense in New York,” Fehling said. “I want to bring a bit of that here.”

A mannequin inside FOUND 002, 003, and 004. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

5 Columbia Street, Cambridge; www.orgnlmrkts.com/found

Candles and cookware in Downtown Crossing

Growing up, Marcus Hamblin and Sarah Marchione loved the mall. The possibilities there are laid out in front of you, they said. You could touch and smell what you buy, fall in love with something before it’s yours.

“There’s this nostalgia for growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s and going to the mall,” Marchione said. “There was more of a connection in the shopping experience that folks our age” — 39 and 41, she later clarifies — “are yearning for. The pandemic made that all the more apparent. And we thought, why not bring that back to home goods and to Boston?”

That is exactly what Hamblin and Marchione did last month, when they opened their Tremont Street homewares shop, Flourish & Foundry. Everything on sale is sustainably sourced, often made by independent artists, with the goal of promoting ethical consumerism for textiles, bedding, dishware, and more. The 1,300-square-foot storefront also keeps all kinds of trinkets that make home home: cookbooks, throws, towels, dog leashes, and candles among them.

Sarah Marchione and Marcus Hamblin, who first became friends at Boston Architectural College, recently opened Flourish and Foundry on Tremont Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Flourish and Foundry exists in sharp contrast to online furniture sales that took off during COVID, including the explosion of growth (and then subsequent layoffs) at Boston-based Wayfair. Amazon, too, outpaced most traditional furniture retailers in sales as early as 2020.

“Online shopping makes it difficult to understand companies’ thrust, the quality, the material,” said Hamblin. “While there is a convenience to ordering online, there’s a huge inconvenience when [something] does not arrive in the way you expect it. It might be lesser quality or the wrong dimensions, or it might just not be what you envisioned for your home.”

Hamblin and Marchione first thought up Flourish and Foundry as interior design majors at Boston Architectural College, when they realized how resources around home design are often only available to professionals, rather than everyday people.

Products on sale at Flourish and Foundry are sustainably sourced and often made by independent artists. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

They had cemented parts of the business plan early in the pandemic, but “the goosebumps moment” only came a year ago, Marchione said. The pair realized they would be eligible for the SPACE grant, a city-funded program to help diverse small business owners fill up vacant downtown storefronts. Eventually, Hamblin and Marchione were awarded $200,000 to help cover the costs of construction and operations through 2026.

In addition to the inventory, the pair also launched a series of events on mocktail making, floral arrangements, and charcuterie boards.

“The events, the people coming through, it makes this all feel like a living organism,” Marchione said. “And that’s what we want.”

30 Tremont Street, Boston; www.flourishandfoundryshop.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her @ditikohli_.