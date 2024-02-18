A family-run gem in the Berkshires, a flower show in Philly, and all the power you need on the go

You’ll need to head west to discover the Berkshire East Mountain Resort, a family-run gem in Charlemont, one of many outdoor adventure establishments in the state’s western counties, including Berkshire, Hampshire, Hampden, Franklin, and the Mohawk Trail. Updated over the past 50 years, the resort offers modern facilities, a new high-speed detachable quad, top-notch snowmaking and grooming operation, ski and snowboard lessons, and a snow tubing park. Chow down on wings, nachos, burgers, salads, and entrees at the Crazy Horse Bar & Grill. Lift ticket pricing is variable, depending on the day of the visit. For the lowest possible rates, book in advance online. Limited lodging options are available at the Warfield House Inn (14 rooms in two houses). February weekend rates from $209; midweek from $179. Prefer summer sports to winter? The resort is open year-round with activities including a mountain bike park, whitewater rafting, zip line canopy tours, mountain coaster, aerial adventure park, and tent camping sites in warmer months. 413-339-6618, https://berkshireeast.com

A brief 13-mile drive from Berkshire East Mountain Resort, Shelburne Springs offers boutique accommodations in a 1914 mansion along the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne Falls. In each of the seven suites you’ll find a luxury bedroom, full kitchen, sleeper sofa, walk-in shower, heated floors, and 50-inch smart TV. Five suites have private decks. The spacious lobby with a stone fireplace offers expansive country views, plus a patio area with outdoor seating. The 904 Lounge opens for cocktails Thursday through Saturday, 5-9 p.m. On the 38-acre property, you can hike trails, lounge in a geodesic dome, or warm yourself near the firepit. Hot breakfasts, made to order daily, are included in your stay. February midweek rates from $250/night; weekend from $350. 413-512-1454, https://shelburnesprings.com

The 195th PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, said to be the nation’s largest horticultural event, is taking place at the Philadelphia Convention Center March 2-10. M.Fischetti

SWOON AT THE PHILLY FLOWER SHOW

Stop and smell the roses — and all the other floral displays — at the 195th PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, said to be the nation’s largest horticultural event taking place at the Philadelphia Convention Center, March 2-10. Immerse yourself in eye-popping floral exhibits, plant competitions, family-friendly activities, educational offerings with floral and gardening experts, shopping, and more. Admission: Adults $49.99; students (ages 18-24 with ID) $35; ages 5-17 $25. Sign up soon for early morning tours, led by your choice of docent or professional photographer, to enjoy an uncrowded behind-the-scenes viewing. $120-$140. https://phsonline.org/the-flower-show

A "Flower Show Package” is being offered by the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, located directly across the street from the convention center event. Loews Philadelphia Hotel

LOWES HOTEL’S FLOWERY DEAL

While in town, take advantage of the Flower Show Package offered by the Loews Philadelphia Hotel. Conveniently located across the street from the convention center, the hotel’s package provides two tickets to “United by Flowers” — the theme of this year’s flower show — and on-property amenities including two cocktails at Bank & Bourbon Lounge and a complimentary room upgrade, excluding suites. After a day of roaming the show, renew yourself with a massage, facial, Turkish bath, and other luxuries at the Joseph Anthony Retreat Spa and Salon. Flash your show ticket at checkout to receive 20 percent off. (Lavender detox float or lemongrass eucalyptus scrub, anyone?) The hotel recently completed a $23 million enhancement project, and boasts 581 guestrooms including 12 suites. Rates from $279/night. 877-878-3629, www.loewshotels.com/philadelphia-hotel/specials/flower-show

Portable power and stylish banks and kits offered by Classy Chargers. Classy Chargers

KEEP GADGETS CHARGED WHILE ON THE GO

Are you continually frustrated when your smartphone battery expires halfway through your mountain hike, boating excursion, walking tour, or other adventures? Extend your device’s power (and photo-taking opportunities) with the portable power banks offered by Classy Chargers. Boasting a 10,000 mAh capacity, the compact power bank has more than enough juice to recharge a variety of devices in addition to smartphones, including tablets, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds, and more. The device holds its charge for up to two months. Available in a mind-boggling 142 designs, including monographed detailing ($38.50-$42). Additional accessories are also offered, but save time by choosing a zippered Tech Kit with portable power bank, wall adapter with dual plug, and 3-in-1 cable. ($101) https://classychargers.com/collections/power-bank

