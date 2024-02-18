I want my boyfriend to go to the doctor

Q. I (woman, late 30s) am in a relationship with a great guy who is slightly older. I feel happy and secure — apart from the moments I’m anxious about health, my own or his. I am autistic (I still have not received the official diagnosis, but I am going there), and I also probably have ADHD. When feeling any strange symptoms, I become proactive, call my GP, ask questions, get tested, etc. When I suspect the worst, my partner is great at calming me down.

However, when he feels unwell and worried about his health, he mentions it briefly and then closes down. He has been to his GP a few times, only to hear all the vitals are OK. But he keeps feeling various symptoms and silently worrying. As an anxious person, I try to convince him to go back to the GP and ask for more tests. My partner says it is unnecessary to bother the doctor and prefers to wait and see.

I start suspecting various chronic illnesses. My partner, of course, does not like it. I try to be calm, but seeing him silently restless breaks my heart. Is it my own issue that I should work on with my psychologist? Or should I try to make him open up and convince him to go to the clinic again — or probably seek psychological help? Am I projecting my anxiety onto him? Should I just leave him alone to deal with his somatic feelings? What is the best strategy to help him and myself?

ANXIOUS GIRLFRIEND

A. You’re not a doctor. You won’t be able to diagnose him. Even if you do (after hours of googling), there won’t be a plan.

Stop the medical investigations and let him do his own thing. Instead of telling him to go back to the doctor, ask, “Anything you want to do? Any way I can be supportive?”

If he tells you he’s nervous and restless, ask him what he’d like to do about those feelings. As in, “Is there anything that would put your mind at ease?” Maybe therapy will come up at that point. Perhaps he’ll tell you he’s not as worried as you think.

I want to mention that many people get stressed about their health, especially as they get older. Also, first tests can be scary (mammograms at 40, colonoscopies at 45, etc.). Sometimes people just need to worry it out for a bit before they relax again.

Let him be the boss of his own journey. You can be there as he does it.

Meanwhile, talk to your own therapist about how to manage the anxiety. Whether you’re focused on your boyfriend or yourself, the stress can lead to other health problems, right? It’s like that rule about giving yourself the oxygen before you put the mask on others. Work on your own stuff so you can do a better job showing up, in the right way, for the people you care about.

By the way, I do relate. I have a family member with a chronic illness, and sometimes my anxious brain wants to tell her to go to 50 doctors because I’m desperate for her to get help, relief, a magic cure, or better answers. The truth is, it would not be pleasant for her to see 50 doctors. Also, sometimes she’s stressed about her illness and just has to wade through that on her own. It has taken me a long time to start learning how to be there for her without adding to the problem, despite my good intentions. A lot of it is about staying silent, listening, and saying, “Whatever you think is best.”

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Studies have shown this to be the case, so I’m not being sexist: Men are less inclined to go to the doctor than women. I see this play out in my own marriage and among family and friends. You didn’t mention what his symptoms are and what’s making him restless, so it’s hard to gauge whether you’re projecting or whether there’s reason to be concerned. I suggest you pick your battles, since this is not helping your own anxiety, and you can’t force an adult to seek medical care.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE





You can also check in with him by saying things like, “How are you feeling? Are your symptoms the same, worse, or better?” Then stop questioning him.

EACB





He’s managed on his own for years without you so let him keep on keepin’ on.

HIKERGAL128NH

