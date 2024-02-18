Rather tranquil week of sunshine as a storm develops later in the week

The weather remains quite uneventful the rest of this school vacation week, which is good news if you have plans with the kids.

Gusty winds came in strong on Sunday as a result of a storm in Canada and the pressure gradient between here and there. Over 40 mile-per-hour gusts were reported on the Cape, southeastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island.

One thing to remind those not in the classroom this week: Stay off the ice. In one of the warmest winters on record, ice is not thick enough and it’s dangerous to be out on it. Although a layer may form in the overnight cold, don’t be fooled, it won’t be at least 5 inches thick, which is what is needed for safety.

Ice isn't thick enough for skating due to the lack of cold this winter. NOAA

The center of high pressure, represented as a blue “H” on weather maps, also means the air around it is sinking from above. This sinking motion generally leads to dry and often sunny weather. This will be evident the next several days.

High pressure is in control through the middle of the week across the Northeast with dry weather. TropicalTidbits

It’s not just here that the weather is tranquil. The map below shows a very minimal number of weather hazards across the country. Most of the Lower 48 is void of any watches, warnings or advisories -- pretty amazing for this time of year. This also means, at least in the short run, that air travel should be relatively undisrupted from any weather delays.

There were very few weather hazards across the United States Sunday afternoon. NOAA

For the President’s Day holiday on Monday, you can expect plenty of sunshine and noticeable wind, although not as breezy as the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s after starting in the 20s at sunrise. It will be quite cold Monday night with diminishing winds and clear skies. This will allow temperatures to fall into the upper teens to lower 20s for one of the colder nights we’ve had in a while.

With the clear skies, it’s a nice opportunity to take a look at the night sky if you can find a darker spot.

Castor and Pollux — two bright stars — will be near the waxing moon to start the week. EarthSky

You can check out two of the brighter stars in the evening as you look east. You’ll have to wait until after 6 p.m. since the sunsets are now rapidly getting later and later.

If you are a morning person, check out Venus. Mars is underneath and will require more darkness to get a good view.

Venus and Mars are evident in the Southeastern sky early in the morning this month. EarthSky

Obviously the dry weather won’t continue forever and by Thursday clouds are going to start to increase, setting the stage for the next storm system sometime on Friday.

Right now it looks too warm for anything other than rain here, but there could be some snow and perhaps even significant amounts across the mountains of Northern New England. We’ll have to see how the storm unfolds over the next several days but for now I’m not concerned about wintry weather.