Boston Fire continues to fail to reflect the community it serves, new data show

The academy class, slated to graduate next month, comprises 46 members. Thirty three of them, or 71 percent, are white. Only three of the academy’s participants are women, meaning that 93 percent of the recruits are men. In contrast, 44 percent white of Boston’s population is white, statistics show, while the US census estimates 51 percent of the city is female.

The Boston Fire Department continues to struggle to diversify its ranks, with its current academy class being overwhelmingly white and male, in stark contrast to the city it serves, according to new city figures the Globe obtained through a public records request.

The department has remained stubbornly out of step with Boston’s demographics for years. In 2022, for instance, BFD had a recruiting class of 90 that featured just one woman. Including the ongoing academy class, there will be 27 women among 1,556 firefighters in the city. Seventy-three percent of Boston’s firefighters are white.

“Our city departments are strongest when we reflect the talent and diversity of our communities,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement. “I’m grateful to Commissioner [Paul] Burke and his team for their dedicated efforts to build new pathways for Boston residents into these important jobs and remove barriers to access at all levels.”

But for advocates such as Sophia Hall, the deputy litigation director for Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, this fire class “continues to show that the City of Boston is not taking seriously its commitment to diversify its public safety agency.”

BFD jobs are among the best paying posts in the city’s 19,000-strong workforce. According to the most recent online payroll records, 11 members of the city’s Fire Department took home more than $300,000 annually. More than 300 BFD employees made more than $200,000. And last fall, the Boston City Council unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement between the city and firefighters union, Local 718, that results in a pay hike of about 10.6 percent.

Historically, officials have said that civil service rules handcuff the department in its attempts to diversify. Critics have called the current civil service law that governs firefighter hiring flawed and in need of reform, with some pointing to a military veterans preference as a significant hurdle for diversifying the force.

“There’s been some stories about some veterans coming to live in Boston to apply for the job because of the veterans preference and I’m not sure what advantage that gives to the department,” said Sam Tyler, former president of the Boston Municipal Research Bureau, a local government watchdog.

“City jobs for city kids,” is a common refrain from City Hall’s political class, but it’s unclear how many of the current recruits grew up in Boston. City residency requirements dictate that candidates live in Boston for one year before they sit for the civil service exam. Boston residents have preference over non-city residents. City officials declined to provide documentation that would indicate where each one of the current recruits went to high school.

In 2020, then-Boston fire commissioner Joseph Finn, himself a Marine veteran, wrote in a Globe op-ed that “[U]nder the state’s civil service law, veteran status dictates hiring order.”

Veterans with disabilities receive even higher preference. The state law on the subject puts it plainly: “A disabled veteran shall be retained in employment in preference to all other persons, including veterans.”

This recruiting class is dominated by disabled veterans. Of the 46 current academy recruits, all but nine fall into the disabled veterans category. In the past, some veterans advocates have dismissed a focus on the veterans preference as an oversimplification for why Boston fire has failed to diversify.

Still, the makeup and culture of the department has come under scrutiny in recent years. In 2019, female firefighters and local officials blasted a city-commissioned report that found a “male-dominated” culture resistant to change in the department. Critics of the report said it recycled old recommendations and did not go far enough to address systemic issues.

The report was the product of an outside counsel’s review of the department’s handling of harassment and discrimination allegations brought by women on the force.

In January 2020, a Boston firefighter was found guilty of assaulting a female colleague, in an incident that underscored the dwindling number of female firefighters in Boston and the hostility some say they have long endured, the Globe reported at the time. The paltry number of women on the force remains a problem.

The department, which dates back to 1678, has never had a commissioner who is not a white man. In 2019, the city appointed its first-ever Black chief of operations for Boston Fire, and the department also named its first female district chief that year.

There have been attempts to diversify the city’s firefighting force. The department hired a diversity recruitment officer in 2016, a first for BFD, and state authorities in recent years approved a fire cadet program. That program, which launched its inaugural class last year, is intended to recruit a diverse pool of candidates who could eventually be hired as firefighters.

In a statement, Burke, the fire commissioner, said that he was looking forward “to our first Cadet class becoming eligible for the academy and for the 14 recruits currently in the academy who speak another language to join our ranks and strengthen and diversify our department.”

“Alongside Mayor Wu, our department is eager to welcome more Boston residents to firefighting through creating new pathways to become firefighters,” said Burke in a statement.

Under the cadet program, the head of the Fire Department can appoint “any qualified citizen resident of Boston between the ages of 18 and 25 to the position of fire cadet.” It exempts cadets from classification under the civil service laws, but in order to become full-fledged firefighters, cadets would still have to take the civil service exam.

For Hall, the attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, the cadet program “alone is not a full solution for enhancing diversity.”

“The city must continue to use all available options,” Hall said.

Tyler, the former head of the municipal watchdog, agreed: “I’m not sure the department has done everything it can do.”





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.