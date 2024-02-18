Charles Sallis, 89, dies; upended the teaching of Mississippi history

Until “Mississippi: Conflict & Change,” which Dr. Sallis wrote and edited with the sociologist James W. Loewen, was published in 1974, high school students in the state had been fed a pablum that omitted the horrors of slavery, lynching, the Ku Klux Klan, and Jim Crow and largely skipped over the civil rights movement.

Charles Sallis, a Mississippi historian who collaborated on a high school textbook that revolutionized the teaching of Mississippi’s troubled history, died on Feb. 5, at his home in Jackson, Miss. He was 89.

Dr. Sallis, a native of Mississippi, had grown up bathed in his state’s conventional racism. But he had long realized that most of what he had been taught was wrong: Slave owners were not benevolent, Reconstruction was not a tale of Black corruption, and white supremacy was not inevitable. He and Loewen set out to change the way young people in Mississippi thought about their state.

In 1970, as the most active phase of the civil rights revolution neared its end, Dr. Sallis, a history professor at the relatively liberal Millsaps College, along with Loewen, who was teaching nearby at the historically Black Tougaloo College, sat down to rethink their state’s past, joined by a small team of students and faculty from both schools. Over the next four years, the group of nine produced a ninth grade history textbook so vigorous, frank, and unsparing in its review of the state’s grim history that the Mississippi State Textbook Purchasing Board barred its use in schools almost as soon as it appeared.

Outside Mississippi — a state the historian James W. Silver had called “The Closed Society” in a landmark book in 1964 — the efforts of Dr. Sallis, Loewen, and their team were immediately recognized.

“Mississippi: Conflict & Change” was “pointed, lucid and sometimes unnerving,” child psychiatrist Robert Coles wrote in The Virginia Quarterly Review. Duke University historian Lawrence Goodwyn, in a letter to Loewen, called it “an extraordinary achievement” and “the best history of an American state that I have ever seen.”

In 1976, the book won the Southern Regional Council’s Lillian Smith Award for best nonfiction book about the South.

But it would take five years of struggles in court against stubborn state officials, a trial, and a federal judge’s order in 1980 that Mississippi accept the book for it to make its way into the state’s schools.

Called to explain himself and the book at trial by the state’s lawyer, Dr. Sallis was modest. He said that he and his colleagues had simply wanted to prepare a textbook that would be “an antidote or remedy to correct the racial imbalance in traditional Mississippi texts.” In an earlier deposition, he decried “the failure of the nation to live up to its commitment of equality” during Reconstruction.

Dr. Sallis focused on that period, his specialty, in the book. Of the Black people who briefly came to power after the Civil War, he wrote: “They were reasonable in their use of political power and in their actions toward white Mississippians. All they asked was equal rights before the law. On the whole, Mississippi was especially fortunate in having capable Black leaders during these years.”

This was a radical departure from the view that Mississippi students had been taught for years in textbooks such as John K. Bettersworth’s “Your Mississippi,” which suggested that Reconstruction had been a period of unmitigated horror visited upon white people. “Reconstruction was a worse battle than the war ever was,” Bettersworth wrote, inaccurately.

Dr. Sallis described, in some detail, the brutal repression of Black people that followed Reconstruction and the so-called Mississippi Plan of 1875, which involved the violent suppression of the Black vote. White people, he said, had “unleashed a reign of terror” to regain and maintain the control they would hold for the next 90 years.

It was a strong stance for mid-1970s Mississippi, and it represented the endpoint of a personal metamorphosis for Dr. Sallis.

Growing up in Mississippi, Dr. Sallis had been a “benign bigot,” he told historian Charles W. Eagles for his 2017 book, “Civil Rights, Culture Wars: The Fight Over a Mississippi Textbook.”

“In other words, I honestly believed blacks were inferior,” Dr. Sallis said.

It was only after serving with Black Army officers at Fort Knox in Kentucky, and reading seminal books including Vernon Lane Wharton’s “The Negro in Mississippi: 1865-90,” that Dr. Sallis began to move out of the conventional Mississippi way of thinking — a change reflected in his dissertation, “The Color Line in Mississippi Politics,” which he wrote at the University of Kentucky before receiving his doctorate in 1967.

William Charles Sallis was born on Aug. 27, 1934, in Tremont, Miss., to William Lazarus Sallis, who worked for the US Department of Agriculture, and Myrtle Cody Sallis. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in education in 1956, after which he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army. He received his master’s degree in 1956.

He taught history at Millsaps from 1968 to 2000.

In addition to his son Charles Jr., he leaves his wife, Harrylyn Graves Sallis; another son, David; a daughter, Victoria; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

“Mississippi: Conflict & Change” is now out of print, but it “opened the road for other historians to say, ‘OK, we can address these issues,’” Charles Sallis Jr. said. “The reality of that book inspired later books.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.