DCF said she and others neglected their children. Hundreds of times last year, investigators were wrong, officials say.

Acting on a complaint filed by the boyfriend, an investigator with the Department of Children and Families later told Stephanie, 30, that she “did everything right” in the situation, she said in an interview. But she later learned the investigator drew another conclusion: He believed she neglected her kids because she acknowledged the altercation happened within their earshot.

Stephanie awoke one morning last February to find her on-and-off-again boyfriend passed out on the couch and pools of vomit on the floor. They began to fight over his drinking, according to state records, but when he “slammed her to the ground” — her 6-year-old daughter later reported hearing a loud bang — Stephanie took the kids, went to the police, and got a restraining order.

“I was like, ‘Are you serious?’” said Stephanie, who lives in Central Massachusetts and spoke to the Globe on the condition that her full name not be used given the sensitivity of the case. “I was shocked and baffled.”

She wasn’t alone. The allegation against her was one of hundreds of cases last year that internal hearing officers later overturned, ruling state investigators either lacked proof, ignored evidence, or violated their own policies when they initially determined parents and other caregivers had been neglectful or abusive.

Hearing officers reversed DCF’s decisions 40 percent of the time in fiscal year 2023, new data show, and partially overturned dozens of others. The reversal rate is actually lower than in 2022, when it hovered just below 50 percent. In 2020, it was even higher, at 54 percent.

Attorneys and advocates say reversal rates that high are concerning and should tell DCF officials that “they need to do better,” said Susan Elsen, a child welfare policy advocate at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute.

“It’s not just that we want to see that reversal rate get lower and lower,” said Elsen, who for years has pushed to reshape what’s known as the fair hearing system. ”We want to see the right balance, that it’s also serving as an effective check on a state agency that is intervening in the lives of so many families.”

Fair hearings are quasi-judicial settings where parents, caregivers, and others can appear with an attorney, present evidence, or introduce witnesses to challenge cases in which DCF “supports” — or, in other words, has reasonable cause to believe — allegations of abuse and neglect against them. Less commonly, others can file appeals through the process, such as caregivers challenging the state’s decision to remove a child from a foster home or revoke a foster care license.

When asked what is driving the reversal rates, DCF officials said they couldn’t attribute “variances” in the data to anything specific but noted the department’s 16 hearing officers may have access to more evidence months after the allegations emerge than investigators do initially.

For years, the hearing system was hampered by lengthy delays, and those appealing rarely had success challenging DCF’s decisions. Two decades ago, those who appealed for a hearing waited more than one year on average just to receive one, and cases were reversed just 5 percent of the time, according to a state commission report.

Now, it takes on average about 77 days to get a hearing, and reversal rates have steadily climbed, from 23 percent a decade ago.

Andrea Grossman, a spokesperson for acting DCF commissioner Staverne Miller, said the department’s fair hearing unit has “made significant headway” over the last decade in other areas, including reducing the number of pending cases. Hearing officers, for example, issued nearly 250 more decisions last year than in 2022, she said.

“The Department of Children and Families has worked diligently to restructure the Fair Hearing Unit,” Grossman said.

The process itself, however, remains underutilized, attorneys say. DCF investigators supported allegations of abuse or neglect in 15,375 instances in the last fiscal year, according to state data; but the department reported receiving just 1,684 hearing requests — even fewer than the year before.

DCF officials said they expect the number of appeals to rise this year after a court ruling in May forced them to open hearings to more people. The department had previously denied thousands of people who were accused of neglect a chance to challenge the allegations at a hearing because it had categorized them under a lesser standard, known as “substantiated concern.”

After DCF changed its policy to allow them to request a fair hearing, 15 people who faced neglect accusations appealed decisions in the span of a month.

The state, however, has resisted other calls to reshape the system. A 2015 review of the fair hearing process ordered by the Legislature and conducted by The Ripples Group urged DCF to overhaul several policies, including one that puts the burden on those appealing to prove DCF erred in its decision, rather than on the department to prove its case.

Another feature of the current hearing process requires the DCF commissioner to review any reversal decision, making Massachusetts the only one among six states in the Northeast the group studied that had such a mandate. The Ripple Group warned that while hearing officers act impartially, they still report within DCF, and knowing their decisions will be “scrutinized by a superior” could influence how they rule.

DCF did not adopt either recommendation. State officials said giving the commissioner review power ensures the department’s top official has an “understanding of any practice or policy issues that have arisen.” They also argued that while the burden of proof is on the person appealing, DCF must present its evidence first at hearings.

Rebecca Greening, an attorney and clinical instructor at the Family Justice Clinic of the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School, said other issues remain. She’s had clients who reported never receiving letters from DCF telling them the department supported allegations against them. Others only learned they have a record in DCF’s system when they applied for a daycare license, she said.

A finding of neglect doesn’t automatically mean DCF will seek to remove a child from a home. But it can lead DCF to open a case on the family, involving social workers in their lives regardless of whether a parent or caregiver is appealing the decision.

The system also tends to affect families of color at a disproportionate rate; state data show that Black and Latino children are 2.3 times more likely than white children to be reported to DCF as suspected victims of abuse or neglect.

“Too few people are requesting hearings because they don’t know about their rights to have a hearing,” Greening said. “It’s a huge gap. People aren’t being informed. And there’s no mandate that DCF even inform them of the implications that [supported] finding can have on their lives.”

Stephanie, the 30-year-old Central Massachusetts mother who had her neglect findings overturned last year, told the Globe she only learned DCF had supported allegations against her when a caseworker showed up at her home.

She quickly appealed for a fair hearing and found representation through Greening’s clinic after she Googled “free family lawyers.” A hearing officer determined that while the boyfriend’s behavior put the children in a “situation of negligence,” the DCF had little to no evidence the mother had neglected her children or put them in danger. In fact, it was she who took out a restraining order on her and her children’s behalf.

All told, the entire process — from DCF’s initial investigation in February to the reversal being finalized in December — took nearly a year.

“Honestly, to be blunt, I think it was a waste of everyone’s time,” Stephanie said in an interview. “I felt like they were fishing for something that wasn’t there, to try to paint me as an unfit mother who chose a man over her children. That was not the case.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com.