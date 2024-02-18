N.H. hiker rescued amid 90-m.p.h. wind, sub-zero temperatures on Mount Washington

Fish and Game said Matthes had not prepared for the frigid weather as he should have.

Cole Matthes, 22, of Portsmouth, N.H., was hiking in the Ammonusuc Ravine on the western slope of Mount Washington when he fell and called 911 for help about 11:50 a.m., beginning a nearly 12-hour ordeal for himself and 11 rescuers, the department said in a statement Sunday.

A New Hampshire hiker was rescued from Mount Washington after getting stuck in frigid winter conditions on Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

“Matthes did not have proper gear, equipment, weather planning, and or proper critical decisions in order to keep himself out of harm’s way and moving in the right direction on a dangerous mountain range,” the statement said.

When Matthes called for help, little information could be communicated due to spotty service, but conservation officers were able to pinpoint his GPS coordinates from the call. They launched a rescue with the help of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team and Mountain Rescue Service, Fish and Game said.

A crew of rescuers was taken on a train along the Cog Railway with a snow blower mounted on the front up the mountain to the Westside trail, where they worked to clear a path and began moving toward Matthes’s location, Fish and Game said.

As they were working, another call from Matthes came in reporting that he had moved to the Lakes in the Clouds Hut and was in the emergency shelter, Fish and Game said. The rescue team changed course and started toward the hut under sustained winds of about 90 miles per hour and a windchill of 52 below zero, with an air temperature of 9 below, Fish and Game said.

The team reached Matthes at 6:17 p.m. and found him uninjured but suffering from hypothermia. Fish and Game said Matthes was wearing “many layers of frozen clothes to include frozen hiking shoes.”

A second rescue team arrived and spent three hours helping Matthes get warm before he could be taken to the Cog Railway, which brought them back down to the base station at about 10:50 p.m., Fish and Game said.

“If it was not for the willingness and timeliness of The Cog Railway, the rescuers, and others, Matthes would have undoubtedly died on the mountain,” Fish and Game said.

Mathes was treated for hypothermia and frostbite by EMTs but declined a ride to a hospital. He was taken to his vehicle at 11:38 p.m., Fish and Game said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.