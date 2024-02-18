Police investigating human skeletal remains found in Saugus woods

Around 10 a.m., a person notified police that they had discovered the remains in the woods off David Drive while walking their dog, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded section of Saugus on Sunday morning, officials said.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified and to determine the cause and manner of death, prosecutors said.

An investigation by Saugus police and State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office is “active and ongoing” and there is “no known risk to the public,” the statement said.

