Jordan is active and makes friends quickly

Jordan is an active 9-year-old boy that is looking to be cared for and snuggled. He likes one-on-one attention and benefits from both structured and unstructured time with the adults in his life.

He loves to climb ladders, poles, and any playground jungle gym. He loves building forts outside, playing video games, and swimming. Jordan is hoping to continue swimming lessons, gymnastics, and karate when he moves to his new home. Socially, he does very well in his afterschool program and in his current placement.

Jordan is in elementary school and is doing well. He thrives in structured, consistent environments with routines. He is supported by staff in school and is working on further developing his social and academic skills. Teachers say he is actively engaged in the classroom and makes friends quickly.

Jordan also has a brother with whom he has a strong relationship with that he wants to continue when he is adopted. Jordan will do well in either a one or two parent household where he can be the only child or the youngest child. Jordan will need some individual one on one time with an adoptive placement, so that love and trust can be built with his new family.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.