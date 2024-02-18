Julia Lieblich, who opened herself to the pain of others while writing about torture and trauma, dies at 65

She understood that even interviews for her reporting could make anguish flare anew. An Afghan woman “could not tell me about the death of her son without enduring weeks of headaches.” An American woman, tortured in Guatemala, “had flashbacks of her assailants not long after we talked. An amputee in Sierra Leone spoke of a young man wielding a machete only to have nightmares of the attack.”

“Sometimes the despair was catching, and I would need a break,” she wrote in “Wounded I Am More Awake: Finding Meaning After Terror,” the 2012 book she coauthored with Dr. Esad Boškailo, a psychiatrist who survived six Bosnian concentration camps.

As Julia Lieblich traveled the world to write about the trauma and terror people have lived through, their pain became hers.

Once, while telling Ms. Lieblich about the horrors he had suffered, Boškailo paused to say: “You have secondary trauma, Julia.” She insisted she didn’t, but relented when he repeated his observation.

“That was the downside, I guess, of being the repository of all things, terrible,” she wrote.

At the beginning of this month, some of her ashes were scattered on the grave of her goddaughter Carmona outside of Antigua, Guatemala, in a community she counted as one of her homes. Ms. Lieblich, who had long struggled with bipolar disorder, asked for that last resting place in a note she wrote to friends before ending her life in late November. She was 65 and lived in Cambridge.

“She was incredibly generous, smart, and caring. I didn’t realize how many lives she had touched until the end,” her brother, Michael, wrote in an email from his home in Madrid. “She tried to save the world but could not save herself. She will be missed by so many.”

Her reporting included covering clergy sexual abuse when she was the Chicago Tribune’s religion writer, and she explored other topics as well.

Ms. Lieblich wrote about cloistered nuns for The New York Times, which also published her profiles of a feminist rabbi in Paris and the Guatemalan actress María Mercedes Coroy.

In October, the Forward published Ms. Lieblich’s account, as a Jewish woman, of discussing the crisis in Israel and Gaza with a mid-20s Arab woman as they sat together in a Palestinian coffee shop in Cambridge.

Her searching articles and books about those who survived trauma seemed to resonate even more profoundly with readers, though, especially when she wrote about torture’s aftermath.

“She gave to the world an awareness that this is happening,” Boškailo said by phone from Arizona, where he has a private practice in Scottsdale.

Ms. Lieblich also taught writing and had been an assistant professor at Loyola University Chicago.

“I think she really believed that journalism was a vehicle to create a better world, not just a vehicle to document abuses,” said Angela Wells, who had been among her Loyola students and is now a communications officer for humanitarian organizations in countries where wars have prompted mass migrations of refugees.

“She was the type of journalist who didn’t believe her role ended when the story was published,” Wells said. “She followed people’s lives for years.”

Through her reporting, Ms. Lieblich “had the capacity to be present in a lot of darkness, which is not something that many people are psychologically able to do,” Wells said, and her death sent grief rippling through circles of journalists, former students, and humanitarian aid workers.

“I talked to one journalist who is extremely talented and knew Julia really well,” she recalled. “What she said was, ‘This has left a gaping hole in the universe.’ "

Born on April 25, 1958, Julia Lieblich initially lived on Long Island, N.Y., until her family moved to a St. Louis suburb, where their arrival “tripled the Jewish population,” she later wrote.

Her father, Malcolm Lieblich, was a speech pathologist. Her mother, Beverly Cooper Lieblich, was a nurse. In the draft of a memoir she was working on when she ended her life, Ms. Lieblich wrote about her complex parents, who were charming or ebullient one moment, angry or depressed the next.

Attending boarding school provided a break from home life. Ms. Lieblich went to Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, where the rest of her ashes will be scattered. She studied literature at Washington University in St. Louis and received a master’s in theological studies from Harvard Divinity School.

During her marriage to architect Christian Ramanauskas, which ended in divorce, Ms. Lieblich was stepmother to his daughter, Erica.

“I adored my goddaughters and my stepdaughter,” Ms. Lieblich wrote at the end of her life. But she chose not to have children.

As “anyone who loves me knows,” she added, “there has always been a ‘little war’ raging inside my head. I wouldn’t wish bipolar on anyone.”

Amid those struggles she forged a career that brought her writing to readers of newspapers such as The Los Angeles Times and The Boston Globe, to magazines such as Fortune, and to Harvard publications.

Her 1983 Times article about nuns evolved into her first book, “Sisters: Lives of Devotion and Defiance,” published in 1992.

Before settling in Cambridge the past few years, she had been a research fellow at Northwestern University Law School’s Center for International Human Rights, and a scholar-in-residence at the Newberry Library in Chicago.

Her reporting, meanwhile, trailed alongside her after she left places decimated by war, locales where she shined the light of her writing on human rights abuses.

“Julia, over 300 bodies they have buried today,” a Sierra Leone taxi driver texted in a message that lit her phone years after he had been her cabbie during a six-week visit to the West African country. The exchange prompted Ms. Lieblich to revisit that experience in “Instant Messages From Hell,” an article posted online by Religion News Service.

“I didn’t need to explain, on a basic level, about torture,” Boškailo said by phone about their book collaboration recounting his experiences in Bosnian concentration camps. “And she was also kind, she was a good listener. She was calm and in the look in her eyes, I saw she understood.”

Marc Gopin, director of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University, said Ms. Lieblich took her work and “made it into a moral commitment” as she engaged in a “kind of pastoring” of humanity.

“Most people who do that often pay a price with too much empathy,” he said of her extraordinary level of engagement.

“She was one of the great understanders of the suffering of others,” Gopin said, crying softly as he added: “That was her gift. And I’m sorry it’s gone.”

Though Ms. Lieblich opened herself time and again to pain that others endured, “she also really loved life,” Wells said. “She felt the highs and the lows strongly, and she lived her life fully.”

In Guatemala, where Ms. Lieblich and Kendy’s family had adopted each other, she danced and laughed and reveled in life in a community near three volcanoes.

Last year in late April in Cambridge, she met Dan Gauger, a retired Bose Corp. engineer.

“I was taken with Julia’s beauty, in awe of her deft touch with people, impressed by what she’d done with her life, and challenged by her focus on justice for those less fortunate,” he wrote to their friends after she died.

They began living together and had decided to marry.

“I am the happiest you’ve ever known me,” she told Boškailo in a phone call about two weeks before she died.

And yet, her sensitivity to anguish elsewhere was ever present.

“She took the pain into herself; she felt it herself,” Gauger said in a phone interview about how she would sit crying in their home as she scrolled through news from Israel and Gaza.

“I pleaded with her to stop,” he said, “and she said she couldn’t — ‘This is what I do.’ "

Ms. Lieblich’s brother, Michael, is her only immediate survivor from her family, though along with Gauger she considered many to be part of a family she gathered close through the decades.

Private celebrations of her life and work are being planned.

On Feb. 1, Gauger and Ms. Lieblich’s friends gathered at her goddaughter Kendy’s grave in Guatemala. Cindy Schneider, director of the education nonprofit Nueva Generación, read a passage from Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh that included his oft-quoted lines: “I don’t see why we have to say ‘I will die,’ because I can already see myself in you, in other people, and in future generations.”

In her work, even when writing about those who had been tortured, Ms. Lieblich also turned her gaze toward times of restoration.

“Just as I had experienced secondary trauma, I was now reaping the benefits of secondary healing,” she wrote of collaborating with Boškailo on their book. “I had listened to a story of tragedy until it had transformed into a story of possibility.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.