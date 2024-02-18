In Dorchester, a different kind of Lunar New Year celebration

The afternoon event, hosted by the Circle of Vietnamese Parents (known as Vòng Tay Cha Mẹ Việt in Vietnamese), aimed to provide a comfortable space for children with disabilities and their families, who may otherwise struggle to connect with new year celebrations, according to founder Oanh Bui.

As thousands flocked to Chinatown to watch the city’s annual Lunar New Year parade, dozens of families of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities filled the Dorchester hall to celebrate Tết Nguyên Đán, the Vietnamese lunar new year, in a sensory-friendly environment.

Dragons and lions danced all throughout Boston Sunday in celebrations of the Lunar New Year, but at Florian Hall, the party had a little less roar.

Bui said the families may feel unable to participate in some other events because of stigma surrounding disability within the Vietnamese community, especially regarding conditions that may not be immediately visible, such as autism. And the high-energy, colorful, and noisy atmosphere of Chinatown’s celebration — and events like it — may be overwhelming for people with sensory concerns.

“Invisible disability is not a term that has been talked about a lot in the community,” Bui said. “If these kids behave differently — like this — out in the world, they can be judged, and they cannot be fully included at all. But at this event, everybody’s the same, all [these] parents have kids with special needs.”

As she spoke, children paraded across the dance floor, grooving to a mix of traditional and contemporary Vietnamese music. Some pounded on exercise balls stuck in big buckets, emulating the banging drums typical of Lunar New Year celebrations. Others sat in chairs along the edges of the room, recharging after becoming overstimulated.

Hailey, 2, drums along with dad, Phuc Le, during the inclusive fitness program by Drums Alive on Sunday. The Circle of Vietnamese Parents group hosted the Lunar New Year celebration in Dorchester. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

“The more you see [individuals with disabilities], the more accepted it can be,” Bui said. “It takes time, and it takes collective effort.”

Dorchester resident Lien Nguyen attended the Tet celebration with her two adult children, both of whom have autism. Nguyen said it can be difficult for them to connect with other members of the Vietnamese diaspora, but events like Sunday’s foster a warm community and bolster her children’s confidence.

“It’s difficult outside,” Nguyen said. But the Circle’s events have been “really helpful for us.”

Nguyen’s daughter, Mina Dang, an 18-year-old with autism, danced and mingled with other guests, gleefully handing off her stuffed doughnut, which she named “Bagel Lox,” to new friends and public officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu.

As Wu arrived, around 1:15 p.m., dozens of children with Dorchester’s Vovinam Quang Trung martial arts school performed a lion dance, a staple of Lunar New Year celebrations. A half-dozen red and gold lion costumes pranced across the hall’s dance floor, drawing cheers and applause.

Mina Dang, 18, right, hugs Mayor Michelle Wu at Florian Hall on Sunday during a Lunar New Year celebration. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The mayor had just arrived from the celebration in Chinatown, where thousands filled the streets to watch dragon and lion dances, over a chorus of gongs, drums, and firecrackers.

“It’s been nice to go from the gigantic [celebration]” to the somewhat mellower scene at Florian Hall, Wu said. “Everyone [can] feel like they can be part of celebrating the year ahead with the people they love.”

The scene in Chinatown hours earlier was characteristically energetic: Children chomped on moon cakes and threw bang snaps onto the pavement; lion dancers bobbed from store to store, as workers “fed” them oranges, lettuce, and red envelopes, signifying good fortune. The smell of gunpowder hung in the air.

Derek Yee, of Boston, stood with his 4-year-old son, Oliver, on his shoulders. The young boy watched, transfixed, as a pair of lions danced just a few feet away from him. His mouth hung open; his eyes hardly blinked.

“I think he’s been having a good time,” Yee said, laughing. Asked what he thought of the festivities, Oliver smiled wide, closed his eyes, and let out a cheer.

Rossana Chung, a lion dancer with Gund Kwok, an all-female performing troupe, stood with her costume head hanging at her side, preparing to take center-stage in Phillips Square. She remarked to her friends that the late-winter weather was perfect for the intensely physical performance.

“This is good for dancing,” she said. “Cold enough.”

Minutes later, the crowd cheered as Chung took over the street, though few saw her face, obscured by her mask and blurred by motion.

A crowd gathers during a performance by Gund Kwok, an Asian women's lion and dragon dance troupe, on Sunday during the Lunar New Year celebration in Boston's Chinatown. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff





Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.