Boston police seek man who allegedly tried to melt lock and break into Brighton building

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 18, 2024, 17 seconds ago
Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly tried to break into a building in Brighton by melting a lock with a propylene torch early Sunday morning.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly tried to break into a building in Brighton by melting a lock with a propylene torch early Sunday morning.

The man allegedly tried to break into the building at 140 North Beacon St. at about 3:15 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

He was described as having a moustache and a thin build and standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10.

The man was wearing a black knit hat, black scarf or face mask, black pants and gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt over a dark green undergarment, and black sneakers with white areas, police said.

The incident is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the man can contact detectives at 617-343-4256.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

