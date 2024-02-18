Boston police seek man who allegedly tried to melt lock and break into Brighton building

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly tried to break into a building in Brighton by melting a lock with a propylene torch early Sunday morning.

The man allegedly tried to break into the building at 140 North Beacon St. at about 3:15 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

He was described as having a moustache and a thin build and standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10.