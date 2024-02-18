Boston police seek man who allegedly tried to melt lock and break into Brighton building

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly tried to break into a building in Brighton by melting a lock with a propylene torch early Sunday morning.
The man allegedly tried to break into the building at 140 North Beacon St. at about 3:15 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.
He was described as having a moustache and a thin build and standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10.
The man was wearing a black knit hat, black scarf or face mask, black pants and gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt over a dark green undergarment, and black sneakers with white areas, police said.
The incident is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information about the man can contact detectives at 617-343-4256.
BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District D-14 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individual in Relation to an Attempted Breaking and Entering at 140 North Beacon Street https://t.co/MFSTtn05n4 pic.twitter.com/QOzJaczxlC— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 18, 2024
