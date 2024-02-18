Boston police seek man allegedly involved in Back Bay attempted armed robbery

Boston police are asking the public for help identifying a man sought in connection to an attempted armed robbery in the Back Bay late last month, officials said.
The attempted robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 near 130 Dartmouth St., according to a statement released by the Boston Police Department. The address belongs to Tent City Apartments, a mixed-income residential building, according to the development’s website.
Police released a photo of the man, who had close-cropped hair and was wearing a black puffy jacket with a brown faux-fur trim around the hood.
The man allegedly fled down an alley between two pubs, Brownstone and Clery’s, across the street from the apartment building, then ran through the Dartmouth Street Garage and exited on Columbus Avenue headed toward Clarendon Street, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information can contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-5619.
