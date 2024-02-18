Boston police seek man allegedly involved in Back Bay attempted armed robbery

Boston police are asking the public for help identifying a man sought in connection to an attempted armed robbery in the Back Bay late last month, officials said.

The attempted robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 near 130 Dartmouth St., according to a statement released by the Boston Police Department. The address belongs to Tent City Apartments, a mixed-income residential building, according to the development’s website.

Police released a photo of the man, who had close-cropped hair and was wearing a black puffy jacket with a brown faux-fur trim around the hood.