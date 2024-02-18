MTA exerts more power amid a wave of teacher strikes, generating praise and scorn

The state’s largest teachers union in recent years also has loomed large over nearly a dozen illegal work stoppages — including the recent Newton teachers strike — as it lobbied Beacon Hill to legalize such job actions. Now, the MTA is gearing up to kill the MCAS graduation requirement at the ballot box in November.

Over the last decade, the Massachusetts Teachers Association has turned itself into a formidable and divisive force: crushing a ballot question to expand charter schools, helping to pass a new school funding law and a so-called millionaires tax, and hijacking the state’s plan to reopen classrooms in the fall of 2020, which prolonged remote learning.

Advertisement

The flurry of activities represents an ideological shift that has reshaped a union — once known as a conciliatory behind-the-scenes dealmaker — into a more populist workers’ rights movement that eagerly blocks state policies it opposes and pushes for big boosts in pay and benefits and also some new initiatives, such as better social-emotional supports for students and greater racial equity.

The more forceful approach has rejuvenated union activism among its members and attracted attention from national politicians like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, who have sided with striking teachers. But the MTA’s combative style has increasingly chaffed Beacon Hill lawmakers and local leaders who quietly and sometimes publicly complain the union is difficult to deal with and has instilled resentment among some parents grappling with the repercussions of teacher strikes and pandemic school closures on their children and families.

In some cases, critics say the MTA is running the risk of alienating allies. Earlier this month, Governor Maura Healey, who was endorsed for election by the MTA, had to intervene in the Newton teacher strike, directing the state labor relations board to file a court motion to force the union and the School Committee into binding arbitration if they didn’t reach a contract agreement soon. The two-week strike, the state’s longest in decades, ended the next day.

Advertisement

”Too often lately, we’ve seen the MTA cross the line and now they’re urging their members to cross the line, and I think frankly the Commonwealth isn’t protecting itself or its citizens well enough in the face of teacher strikes,” said Paul Reville, who served as state education secretary under former governor Deval Patrick.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and School Committee Chair Chris Brezski were even more direct with their criticisms of the MTA, with Brezski saying during one press conference that the MTA “isn’t concerned about the aftermath that’s left in its wake.”

“It will move on to the next district, and wreak the same havoc there,” he said. “Kids will be kept out of school as long as the MTA doesn’t get what it wants.”

Max Page, MTA president, defended the union’s approach, noting “unions are more popular than ever.” He added that some of the union’s biggest causes go well beyond school walls: increasing minimum wage and expanding paid family and medical leave. And the activism, including the strikes, is building greater union solidarity.

“It makes us a more powerful union,” said Page, a University of Massachusetts Amherst professor of architecture. “And the public sees we are fighting for the good of our students in public schools and colleges —and that’s where the power lies.”

Advertisement

The MTA, with 117,000 members who work in most of the state’s public schools and public colleges, has not influenced local unions to go on strike, Page emphasized, even though several MTA staffers have been assisting those unions at the bargaining table. He blamed school committees for stonewalling talks.

But an Essex Superior Court judge found the MTA crossed a line in the Haverhill strike in October 2022 and fined the MTA $50,000 for failing to immediately comply with a court injunction that required the union to tell teachers to report back to work.

Much of the shift in the MTA’s activism reflects a growing trend among teacher unions nationwide that are revolting against decades of federal and state school accountability measures that led to widespread standardized testing of students — tests whose results can reflect poorly on teachers.

That frustration has come amid a nationwide resurgence in labor activism across nearly every sector, from Amazon and Starbucks workers organizing to the United Auto Workers striking against the Big Three automakers in Detroit last year. Such job actions have created enthusiasm among other workers to follow suit, said Eric Blanc, an assistant professor of labor studies at Rutgers University.

“There’s been a relatively consistent uptick in teacher unionism, and unionism of maybe a more militant form than we’ve seen in years past,” said Blanc.

A revolt within the MTA over the direction of the union and a desire to more aggressively fight state and federal education policies began brewing around 2011. Many teachers were fuming about new state rules that mandated routine job evaluations and potential inclusion of student MCAS data in those assessments, raising concerns that many teachers might be found wanting and told they must improve.

Advertisement

Some members also were upset the MTA brokered a deal a year later that gave up some seniority rights in exchange for a national advocacy organization agreeing to withdraw a state ballot question that would have further gutted seniority rights and also would have given the state even more power over teacher evaluations.

Seizing upon those emotions, a progressive and more rebellious faction of the MTA known as Educators for a Democratic Union in 2014 elected as president Barbara Madeloni, who had successfully fought her own ouster from UMass Amherst amid disputes over teacher assessments. And the group has held onto the position of president with subsequent elections of Merrie Najimy, a Concord kindergarten teacher, and Page.

The union’s success in defeating charter school expansion in 2016 turned into the most costly ballot campaign in state history at that time, with opponents and supporters collectively spending more than $40 million. Though publicly funded, charter schools are not accountable to an elected school committee, nor are they typically unionized, two factors that have contributed to unions’ anti-charter stance.

The fights occasionally have become personal. Following a May 2019 school funding rally, House Speaker Robert DeLeo accused the MTA of engaging in “juvenile tactics” for mocking Representative Alice Peisch, who cochaired the Joint Education Committee then, and the pearls she’s known to wear. Najimy had posted a picture online of herself and other women clutching strings of fake pearls with the caption “Alice Peisch, let go of the wealth and #FundOurFuture.”

Advertisement

But by the end of that year, Beacon Hill overhauled the state’s funding formula, committing an additional $1.5 billion to local districts.

During the pandemic, the MTA launched a statewide campaign to convince teachers not to enter buildings that lacked adequate ventilation. Few districts ended up opening classrooms full time that fall.

Some critics say the MTA’s new style might be taking teachers to a tipping point. The Newton strike has tested public and political support. Multiple parents are trying to seek damages for the academic and social harm inflicted upon their families during the teacher strike as part of a lawsuit the state and the Newton School Committee filed against the Newton Teachers Association.

“We love our teachers and support higher wages, but at this point the NTA and the MTA ... are using the kids as collateral damage,” according to a parent letter filed in Middlesex Superior Court.

Beacon Hill lawmakers this month torpedoed the MTA’s proposed legislation to legalize teacher strikes, while opposition to its MCAS ballot question is mounting.

But it remains unclear what if anything will slow down the MTA, given the willingness of striking teachers to defy court injunctions, said Lee Adler, a lecturer at the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University.

“It’s a statement about how tough it is to be a teacher that they’re willing to get smacked around by those kinds of situations in order to stand up for themselves,” he said.

Mandy McLaren of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.