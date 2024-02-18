North Brookfield, Mass. woman dies after N.H. snowmobile crash

A North Brookfield woman died early Saturday morning after a snowmobile crash in Milan, N.H. Friday afternoon, near the Berlin, N.H. town line, according to officials.
Shawnee Hollis, 39, died at a hospital hours after she was seriously injured when she crashed into a tree off of Primary Trail 109 in Milan, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Hollis was riding with three friends on individual snowmobiles when she missed a downhill left turn and struck a tree about 13 feet off the right side of the trail, the statement said.
A Fish and Game conservation officer from Lancaster and Berlin police officers hiked to the crash from the end of Spruceville Road in Milan, meeting other rescue crews at the scene, according to the statement.
Rescuers secured Hollis in a Berlin Fire utility task vehicle and transferred her to an ambulance on Spruceville Road, the statement said. Crews tried to get a rescue helicopter or airplane to help transport her, but “due to many circumstances” they were unable to fly.
Hollis was driven to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where she died at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the statement.
Inexperience was the leading factor in the crash, the statement said.
