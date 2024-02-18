North Brookfield, Mass. woman dies after N.H. snowmobile crash

A North Brookfield woman died early Saturday morning after a snowmobile crash in Milan, N.H. Friday afternoon, near the Berlin, N.H. town line, according to officials.

Shawnee Hollis, 39, died at a hospital hours after she was seriously injured when she crashed into a tree off of Primary Trail 109 in Milan, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Hollis was riding with three friends on individual snowmobiles when she missed a downhill left turn and struck a tree about 13 feet off the right side of the trail, the statement said.