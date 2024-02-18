Conn. woman fatally struck walking on highway in Sutton

A Connecticut woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while she was walking on a highway in Sutton on Saturday evening, officials said.
About 7 p.m., State Police received calls reporting a serious crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound side of Route 146 near Exit 13, according to a statement released by the agency.
Upon arrival, troopers found Nicole Young, 34, from Thompson, Conn., who had been struck on the roadway, according to the statement.
Emergency responders attempted to provide life-saving aid, and Young was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The driver and passengers of the vehicle that struck Young were not injured, according to the statement.
The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.