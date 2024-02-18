Conn. woman fatally struck walking on highway in Sutton

A Connecticut woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while she was walking on a highway in Sutton on Saturday evening, officials said.

About 7 p.m., State Police received calls reporting a serious crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound side of Route 146 near Exit 13, according to a statement released by the agency.

Upon arrival, troopers found Nicole Young, 34, from Thompson, Conn., who had been struck on the roadway, according to the statement.