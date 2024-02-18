R.I. man arrested in Bellingham armed robbery, police say

Agapito Davila, 41, of Woonsocket, R.I., was taken into custody in Lowell on an arrest warrant for a Feb. 10 armed robbery at a Bellingham convenience store, the Bellingham Police Department said Sundsay.

A Rhode Island man was arrested Saturday night in connection with an armed robbery in Bellingham this month, police said.

Bellingham police had alerted the community on Saturday to be on the lookout for Davila, who was considered armed and dangerous.

“Our community members were instrumental by providing crucial information regarding Davila’s location,” the department said in a statement.

On Feb. 10, a Bellingham police officer noticed “suspicious activity” outside a local convenience store, according to a previous statement from police. The officer watched a man run and get into a vehicle, and when the officer conducted a registration check, he discovered the car was stolen, police said.

Advertisement

The officer tried to stop the car, but it sped away, police said. At the same time, police received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the same convenience store, according to the statement.

Police pursued the car through Blackstone and Woonsocket, but the driver, later identified as Davila, allegedly got out and ran away, police said.

Davila will be arraigned Tuesday in Milford District Court, police said.

Material from previous Globe coverage was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.