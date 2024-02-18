Officials identify woman, man found dead inside their Salem, N.H., home

Two people found dead inside their Salem, N.H., home on Saturday afternoon have been identified, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Sunday.

The bodies of Jennifer L. Barrett, 47, and Charles W. Molinari, 41, were found inside their single-family home on Bodwell Road, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Salem police responded to a 911 call from the home about 1:45 p.m. Saturday and found the bodies, prosecutors said.