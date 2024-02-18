fb-pixel2 officers and 1 first responder are shot and killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

2 officers and 1 first responder are shot and killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota

Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb

Updated February 18, 2024, 1 hour ago

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to an association that represents police officers.

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

Police, fire and city officials, including the mayor, didn’t immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

