Leaking 500-gallon propane tank appeared to cause massive home blast

A massive explosion, likely caused by a leaking 500-gallon propane tank, had destroyed his next-door neighbor’s home and killed a firefighter, officials said. Mohseni described the moment as one of “complete terror,” as he charged into his 10-year-old son’s bedroom. It was a little before 8:30 p.m., and the boy, improbably, was sleeping peacefully, covered in insulation, dry wall and pieces of a closet door. Mohseni said he grabbed the child and his seven-year-old daughter and fled the home with the rest of the family.

Sean Mohseni had just stepped out of the shower Friday night when “a sonic boom,” as he put it, rocked his Loudoun County, Va., home. The ceiling of the master bedroom suddenly collapsed on his head and on his 2-year-old son. The windows in the room shattered inward, showering his wife with glass.

Outside, they were stunned by a hellish scene: a house engulfed in flames and smoke, debris strewn in the trees and firefighters scrambling amid the destruction.

“It looked like a war zone,” Mohseni said.

The explosion on Silver Ridge Drive, heard for miles around, killed volunteer firefighter Trevor Brown, 45, and injured 13 others, officials said. Brown, a member of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, lived in Ashburn, Va., was a married father of three and had been a firefighter since 2016.

“We lost a family member,” said Chief Keith Johnson of the Loudoun County fire department. “Quite frankly, we are probably lucky we only had one fatality.”

Mohseni agreed, calling it a “miracle” that his family survived the blast unscathed.

Thomas Brown, the firefighter’s father, said his son’s children are ages 6, 9 and 11. “He was a fantastic father,” Thomas Brown said. “He was such a good person. He was so much better than me. He and his wife poured everything into those children. You just don’t see that in the world today.”

Johnson said it will take days to definitively determine what caused the explosion. He said 11 firefighters and two civilians were injured and four people remained hospitalized Saturday. All are expected to survive.

“Our hearts are with the Sterling community and we are praying for the family of the brave firefighter who gave their life,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a social media post. “We are grateful for these fearless heroes who run toward danger to protect and serve their fellow Virginians every day.”

Johnson said a 911 call about a possible gas leak came at 7:38 p.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived at 7:48 p.m. and found the leaking underground propane tank on a side of the home. Johnson said propane had seeped into the house.

Two occupants of the home and some pets were evacuated, he said. Firefighters donned special protective gear and entered the dwelling. Then, at 8:25 p.m., came the enormous blast.

Recorded traffic from department radios captured the harrowing moment. Muffled cries and shouts of “mayday!” could be heard. Some yelled that firefighters were trapped beneath debris in the basement.

“We just had a catastrophic explosion!” a firefighter shouted. Another who arrived on the scene a short time later remarked grimly: “The house is pretty much leveled.”

Firefighters immediately began trying to rescue their colleagues trapped in the debris, and a rapid response team was deployed to help with the effort, Johnson said. Radio traffic indicated firefighters were trying to knock down flames and remove debris to enter the basement.

At 8:36 p.m., another firefighter trapped in the debris issued a mayday, Johnson said. Around that time, a firefighter could be heard saying on the radio that he was trapped in the basement and flames were nearby.

By 9:15 p.m., Johnson said, all the firefighters had been removed from the rubble and accounted for. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene. The injured firefighters and occupants of the home were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Residents in Sterling, near Seneca Ridge and Silver Ridge drives, felt the ground tremble at the time of the blast. People living on the other side of the Potomac River, in Montgomery County, Md., also felt shaking.

Aerial videos of the scene showed what could be taken for a disordered lumberyard, with pieces of the wooden skeleton of a house strewn all over the intersection, partially obscured by rising smoke.

“The whole house shook,” said John Padgett, a neighbor on Seneca Ridge Drive. “I had walked my dog earlier, about an hour, hour and a half earlier, and I smelled gas.”

Michelle Barbiere, who lives a half mile from the explosion, said the vibrations jolted her.

“I thought for sure a big truck ran into my house,” she said.

But Barbiere said she and her husband could not find anything wrong inside the house. It was only when they cracked open the front door that they smelled the gas, she said. “Then all of a sudden, it was like every siren you could hear in our community started coming. And then helicopters started coming.”

The blast appeared reminiscent in its force to two recent explosions in the Washington area. One of them, Jan. 18, destroyed a convenience store in Southeast Washington. An earlier blast, on Dec. 4, destroyed a house in North Arlington.

Padgett, who does not know the residents of the house that blew up, said the aftermath was “horrific.” The only pieces of the house left standing Saturday were its chimney and part of its garage.

Mohseni’s house, which was heavily damaged, had its windows boarded up Saturday and part of its siding hanging off. Mohseni said he was unsure whether it would be habitable again or would need to be rebuilt. Johnson said other homes in the neighborhood were less severely damaged.

Thomas Brown said his son was a volunteer firefighter and a stay-at-home father, and his wife works for the federal government. He said his son enjoyed working on computers, barbecuing, traveling and being outdoors.

The father had recently purchased property in West Virginia and his son’s family planned to move there with him. He said his daughter-in-law was too distraught to give an interview.

The fire marshal was at the site of the blast Saturday to investigate its cause. Johnson said he was forming a team that will examine how the incident was handled by the department. It will include members from outside the department.

Johnson said he did not know if the leaking propane tank had a history of problems, but he said the propane was supplied by a gas company. The marshal’s investigation will focus on why it was leaking and what caused the explosion.

When reached by phone Saturday, a woman listed as a resident of the home that was destroyed said she was “alive and well” but had been told not to talk about the blast. She declined to comment further. Property records indicate she purchased the home in 2015.

The single-family house had four bedrooms, a two-car garage and was about 2,100-square feet, according to a listing on Redfin. It was in a community northeast of Dulles International Airport, about 30 miles northwest of the U.S. Capitol. The neighborhood was built in the mid-1980s. The residents are a mix of older couples and young families.

Thomas Brown said his last communication with his son was a text message Friday - a video of a puppy that the family had just gotten. Brown said he got busy and forgot to reply.

“I didn’t respond to it,” he said, his voice cracking. “I guess I’ll never have the chance now.”

Martin Weil and Monika Mathur contributed to this report.