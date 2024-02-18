Trump to allies: Drop dead

As a Republican who watched with shock and dread as Donald Trump completed his coup of my party nearly eight years ago, I ask those who are still with him: Would his refusal to stand up for NATO and our allies and reject the tyranny of autocrats around the world not mark a bridge too far?

Throughout his term in office, our nation saw the former president employ an isolationist, nativist mentality, embracing human rights-abusing dictators like Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong Un of North Korea while shunning and disparaging the leaders of our longtime allies. His recent comments that he would “encourage” Russia to attack, without fear of an American response, NATO allies that he viewed as not spending enough on their own defense is more than troubling; it ought to disqualify him from the presidency.