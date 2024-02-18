Meh on Biden vs. Trump … what’s a voter to do?

Re “I was a young Republican. Now I want nothing to do with either party” (Ideas, Feb. 11): Jeff Jacoby’s political autobiography is a refreshing note of candor in a demoralizing campaign season. I share his dismay with the state of the Republican Party and, like Jacoby, could not in good faith vote for either candidate in the 2016 election, opting for a write-in instead. As a center-right independent, I am appalled at the acrimony that suffuses our political landscape. While Donald Trump reiterates his themes of grievance and persecution ad nauseam, the willful ignorance of his MAGA contingent seemingly becomes further entrenched by the smug attitudes of so-called woke liberals. Both major parties have been co-opted by extremists to the detriment of our political system.

That said, a second Trump presidency would be an unmitigated disaster for democracy and the rule of law. As of today, the upcoming election appears likely to be a rematch between Trump and President Biden. I’m not a fan of either of them, for different reasons, but given these choices, in the interests of preserving our republic, I would have to hold my nose and vote for Biden as a vote against Trump. This time around, a vote for a third-party candidate is tantamount to supporting another Trump presidency.

It is often pointed out that the largest bloc of registered voters are not party-affiliated, but in past elections, much of this bloc has not been motivated enough to vote. I hope that is not the case in November.

Steven Artigas

Westerly, R.I.





In weighing relative sins of two major parties, it’s no contest

In his Feb. 11 column, Jeff Jacoby acknowledges that the GOP has become the party of authoritarianism, nativism, and intolerance. He dismisses the Democrats with equal fervor. And what is their sin? An “obsession with race and gender.” Are these faults equivalent? One party has abandoned fundamental constitutional (and arguably, human) values and the other gets a little carried away sometimes in its striving for a just society.

Similarly, he likens Bill Clinton’s “dishonesty and low character” with Donald Trump’s defects. Clinton was not perfect, but he was a smart and dedicated president whose focus was on improving American lives and whose flaws were personal and largely irrelevant to governing. (It is noteworthy that Jacoby did not point to any shortcomings in the current president, Joe Biden.) Many historians rightly place Trump among the worst of presidents, largely due to his endless faults — the lies, the ignorance, the nastiness, etc.

Please, enough with the false equivalencies. I have to believe a majority of the voting public can see the stark differences clearly.

Michael Behrendt

Durham, N.H.





We need a third option, and No Labels deserves a look

I can relate to “I was a young Republican. Now I want nothing to do with either party,” by Jeff Jacoby. I was a young Democrat who became an independent. I agree that we need an option for president other than Joe Biden or Donald Trump. No Labels is trying to provide that option by getting ballot access for a possible “unity ticket.” However, the group is getting tremendous pushback and has even filed a complaint alleging harassment from Democratic Party officials and allied groups, who think only Biden can defeat Trump.

Biden deserves our thanks for defeating Trump in 2020. But I’m not so sure he can do it again in 2024. And I know I’m not alone in thinking that.

Ken Slaughter

Worcester