Beyoncé is releasing a country album. Nashville had better buckle up.

What the country fans who flocked online to denounce Beyoncé could not abide was this Black woman entering a space that they perceived as a sanctum of whiteness and conservative values.

The last time Beyoncé made a country song — “Daddy Lessons” on her 2016 opus “Lemonade” — she performed it with The Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks ) at the Country Music Awards that year. She’d barely finished her last note before social media was inundated with racist invective directed at the singer. The response couldn’t have been more hostile if she’d held up a photo of traitorous Confederate General Robert E. Lee and torn it in half.

Now, with great fanfare on Super Bowl Sunday, Beyoncé launched the release of two new country songs, “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages,” in advance of her first country album, referred to as “Act II” and scheduled for a March 29 release.

To paraphrase an old expression, if racist country music fans want to cry, Queen Bey is giving them something to cry about — and it’s already started.

Two days after Beyoncé’s surprise announcement, a Beyoncé fan, Justin McGowan, sent a request to KYKC, an Oklahoma country music station, to play “Texas Hold ’Em.” In an email, Roger Harris, general manager of Southern Central Oklahoma Radio Enterprises, responded to McGowan: “We do not play Beyoncé at KYKC as we are a country music station.”

When McGowan posted a screenshot of that response on social media, it garnered millions of views on X and a deluge of requests for the song, and a small radio station received an abrupt introduction to the power of the BeyHive — Beyoncé’s devoted swarm of fans. Before that day ended, KYKC, which had never aired Beyoncé before, had played her new song three times.

Beyoncé is a native Texan, so one can imagine she comes by her love of country music organically. And as a Black woman, she has cultural roots in the music, though history has long sidelined the significant contributions Black people made to country music’s origins. Even Hank Williams, one of the pillars of country music, said that his greatest musical mentor was Rufus Payne, a Black street musician in Alabama who not only taught Williams to play guitar but broadened his musical knowledge of folk and the blues.

Williams became a legend. Payne was buried in an unmarked grave.

While the stories of other Black pioneers often go untold, every genre of American music bears the DNA of their creativity — the banjo, a staple of country music, has its origins in Africa. There have been notable country music successes including Charley Pride, its first Black superstar. Ray Charles’s version of Don Gibson’s “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” from his classic “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music,” Willie Nelson said, “did more for country music than any other artist.” More recently, there have been Darius Rucker and Kane Brown.

Black women like Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer have also made inroads but have generally faced a harder time getting their due. When Luke Combs scored a country hit with his cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” last year, she became the first Black songwriter to win song of the year at the Country Music Awards.

They stand on the shoulders of women like folk and country music pioneers Elizabeth Cotten and Linda Martell, but also Tina Turner, whose first solo release was a country album, and the Pointer Sisters, whose song “Fairytale” won the group its first Grammy in a surprising category — Best Country Performance by a Group or Duo.

Beyoncé's new country songs arrive in a time even less tolerant than 2016. (It probably wasn’t a coincidence that she performed with The Chicks, who were essentially banned from country radio for years after member Natalie Maines publicly criticized then-President George W. Bush just before the start of the ill-conceived Iraq War in 2003.)

Then in 2019, rapper Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was yanked from Billboard’s Hot Country chart and moved to the Hot Rap Songs list because a Billboard representative said it “did not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

Last year in a Los Angeles Times interview, Maren Morris, a white Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, discussed her decision to leave country music, which, she said, has been infected with Donald Trump’s hateful MAGA mindset.

“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display,” she said. “It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic.”

One of last year’s biggest country hits was Jason Aldean’s vigilante anthem “Try That in a Small Town,” which conflated armed robbers and carjackers with protesters against police violence in a video shot outside a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager, Henry Choate, was lynched by a white mob in 1927.

Given the current polarization of country music coupled with its stubborn gatekeeping, a Beyoncé backlash is inevitable. But anyone who thinks Beyoncé needs to stay in lanes others have prescribed for her will be sorely disappointed — she defines her own lanes.

In an interview with the The Tennessean, Harris, the Oklahoma radio station general manager, said he liked that Beyoncé is “leaning toward” country music. “I think that’s cool because we get tired of playing the same old beer drinking, truck driving . . . things like that. So, yeah, I’m really excited about somebody different doing a country music song.”

With Beyoncé’s twangy new releases, we’ll soon see how country’s predominantly white gatekeepers really feel about “somebody different” doing music they’ve wrongly claimed too long as theirs alone.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.