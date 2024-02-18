They can’t change the past, so Bruins are focused on cleaning up a few things with a tough road ahead

While there might be a sense of gloom and doom from the fan base amid the club’s 1-3-2 stretch since the All-Star break, that’s not the inside vibe.

The Bruins went through their normal paces at Warrior Arena Sunday. There was the usual skating, passing, and special-teams periods.

“I don’t think I’m as worried as maybe the outside people are because I see a good brand of hockey,” said Jim Montgomery. “Do I see people making mistakes? Yes. Other teams are making mistakes. We’re not closing out games. Whether that’s special teams, whether that’s five-on-five play, whether it’s our forecheck, whether it’s our D-zone coverage, odd man rushes, taking penalties. Those are all things that during the course of the year, you’re going to have moments like this.”

Brad Marchand, who will be feted Monday afternoon for his recent 1,000-game milestone prior to the Bruins hosting the Stars, is in lockstep with his coach.

“Yeah, we’re still in a great spot,” said Marchand, referring to Boston’s second-place standing in the Eastern Conference. “Obviously the homestand hasn’t gone the way we would’ve liked it to, but it’s not the end of the world. You can’t change what’s happened. We’ve just got to focus on cleaning up a few things.”

Special-teams play has dipped lately, with the power play clicking at 23.7 percent (eighth best entering Sunday) and the penalty kill at 81.2 percent (11th). Getting those units back to their early-season success could go a long way in turning close losses into wins.

“Special teams, obviously, it’s how you win and lose a lot of games in this league, so we need to be better there,” said Marchand. “But other than that, we’re competing hard every game. We’re giving ourselves an opportunity to win and if we tighten up on a couple areas, we’ll be great.”

Montgomery said staying in the moment and not looking too far ahead is a way to stay on task and prevent the struggles from snowballing.

“We’ve got Dallas coming in, one of the elite teams in the league. Now we’re going to Edmonton [which has the] best record in the league since December 1st, and then we’re on the road for four and six nights,” he said. “Yeah, it can [snowball], but if you get caught up with that, you start worrying. That’s why we try to immerse ourselves in the moment and we just focus on tomorrow.”

With teams either holding onto their spots or making pushes for playoff berths, Marchand said there are no days off.

“Right now, everybody’s playing great hockey and there’s so much parity in the league. You never get an easy night, so you’re not going to roll through everything in his league, we know that. Everyone’s competing hard and it’s a game of inches,” he said. “The way you win and lose is to get a bounce or two, so we’re not overthinking it. We’ve got to be a little bit better in a couple of areas.”

Oskar Steen, 25, waived

The Bruins waived winger Oskar Steen, who has scored just once while playing in a career-high 34 games this season. Steen, 25, has flashed good speed and some tenacity on the forecheck playing on the fourth line but has not been able to produce consistent offensive punch. No corresponding move was announced.

Switching things up

Montgomery tinkered with his top power-play unit during the session, moving Marchand from the right elbow to the net front, Pavel Zacha from the bumper to the right elbow, and Morgan Geekie to the bumper spot. David Pastrnak (left elbow) and Charlie McAvoy (blue line) stayed in their customary spots. “We’re looking at different looks,” said the coach ... Forward Jakub Lauko missed practice with an upper-body injury but was spotted in the building. Montgomery said he was “doubtful/probable,” for Monday. Interpretation: He’s a game-time decision ... Fans should plan on getting their fannies in the seats earlier than the 1 p.m. puck drop Monday if they want to see Marchand presented with his silver stick.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.