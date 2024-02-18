Eight is enough for St. John’s Prep to rule Division 1 swimming again

The Prep did not have a champion in any of the 12 events, but the small group of Eagles flourished with two third-place finishes and a fourth in the relay events for 94 of their 239 points, and a slew of top 10 finishes in the individual events to reclaim the top spot from runner-up Westford Academy (221). Lincoln-Sudbury (165), Attleboro (146) and Acton-Boxborough (141) rounded out the top five.

St. John’s Prep put itself back on top of Division 1 swimming in a very different way as the Eagles won their 16th MIAA title in the last 19 years (18 meets) Sunday at MIT’s Zesiger Pool.

“We came here with six swimmers and two divers, that’s got to be our smallest team,” said St. John’s Prep coach Jeff Fiore. “Last year, I think we had 14, and years before we had 20-plus, and we’ve had four guys in every event. We didn’t know really what to expect.

“We’re kind of fortunate that the rest of the state was kind of in the same situation we were in, we’re lacking the same depth. We had our eye on it the whole year, but we weren’t sure based on the amount of qualifiers we had, trying to get a gauge of where the state is at. We always think we’ll be in the mix, but it was up in the air.”

Matthew Church was second in both the 200 (1 minute, 44.99 seconds) and 500 (4:44.25) freestyle, and Flynn McDonnell was third in the backstroke (53.54) and fourth in the 100 free (48.41).

Other key finishes for the Eagles were Will Kennedy getting seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:01.78) and ninth in the butterfly (54.49) from the next to last heat each time.

McDonnell, Kennedy, Reese Martinez and Sean McGhee opened the day in which St. John’s Prep consistently outperformed their seed finishing third in 1:39.78 in the medley relay, one place better. McGhee, Martinez, Church and Wesley Ross were seeded sixth in the 200 freestyle and finished third in 1:30.30.

Divers Greg Santosus and Kye McClory were both seeded outside the top 12, but each finished in the top 10 with Santosus leading the way in seventh and combined for 19 points.

Westford Academy received a pair of individual wins from sophomore Aiden Gouldson, who won the 200 free in 1:43.70 and came back to take the 100 in 47.84.

Sharon senior Jack Maron set personal bests in both the 200 IM (1:50.01) and 500 free (4:31.48), winning by 6.42 and 12.37 seconds, respectively. He did come up short in his bid for Erik Vendt’s 500 free state record, set back in 1999 as a senior at BC High. Vendt went on to win silver medals in the 400-meter medley in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics and was part of the Olympic gold medal 800-meter freestyle relay in 2008.

“I was a little disappointed. I was gunning for that,” Maron said of Vendt’s 4:24.35 mark. “It was a little bit of a stretch, but having big goals in mind, I think, is important. It keeps you eager, keeps you hungry.”

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Attleboro, 1:38.53; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 1:39.58; 3. St. John’s Prep, 1:39.78.

200 freestyle — 1. Aiden Gouldson, Westford, 1:43.7; 2. Matthew Church, St. John’s Prep, 1:44.99; 3. Leo Tran, Sharon, 1:45.91.

200 IM — 1. Jack Maron, Sharon, 1:50.01; 2. Nate Derby, Plymouth South, 1:56.43; 3. Thomas Eppich, Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:56.73.

50 freestyle — 1. Aryaman Jain, Westborough, 0:21.69; 2. Cal Hale, Boston Latin, 0:21.68; 3. Ivan Cheung, Natick, 0:21.88.

Diving — 1. Vann Hotchkiss, Needham, 543.550 points; 2. Zack Lee, Brookline, 522.800; 3. Jeremiah Small, Westford, 481.550.

100 butterfly — 1. Ryan Connors, Attleboro, 0:51.05; 2. Zachary Ellis, Westfield, 0:51.66; 3. Jordan Kinch, Catholic Memorial, 0:52.25.

100 freestyle — 1. Aiden Gouldson, Westford, 0:47.84; 2. Leo Tran, Sharon, 0:48.33; 3. Ivan Cheung, Natick, 0:48.

500 freestyle — 1. Jack Maron, Sharon, 4:31.48; 2. Matthew Church, St. John’s Prep, 4:44.25; 3. Thomas Eppich, Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:44.26.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Attleboro, 1:29.29; 2. Westford, 1:29.39; 3. St. John’s Prep, 1:30.3.

100 backstroke — 1. Andrew Lu, Acton-Boxborough, 0:52.23; 2. Rory Smyth, Belmont, 0:53.33; 3. Flynn McDonnell, St. John’s Prep, 0:53.54.

100 breaststroke — 1. Nate Derby, Plymouth South, 0:57.89; 2. Brandon Liu, Framingham, 0:58.65; 3. Cal Hale, Boston Latin, 0:59.39.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Lincoln-Sudbury, 3:16.29; 2. Westford, 3:16.72; 3. Attleboro, 3:17.51.

Team results — 1. St. John’s Prep, 239; 2. Westford, 212; 3. Lincoln-Sudbury, 165; 4. Attleboro, 146; 5. Acton-Boxborough, 141; 6. Concord-Carlisle, 136; 7. Sharon, 113; 8. Framingham, 89; 9. Haverhill, 84; 10. Brookline, 73.