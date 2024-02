Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Dan Shaughnessy’s column will not appear in the Globe while he is recovering from heart surgery. Shaughnessy is resting and healing at home, and would like readers to know he will respond to emails and those who have reached out to him when he is able to return to work. He also expressed great appreciation for all of his caregivers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.