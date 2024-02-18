Halfcourt heave beats buzzer, lifts No. 8 Charlestown boys’ basketball over No. 12 Needham in Comcast Classic

Smartly Needham, the 12th-ranked team in the Globe’s Top 20 poll, used its remaining fouls to give to stall — forcing Charlestown to inbound with just 1.3 seconds left on the clock in a 60-60 game.

After trailing throughout most of Sunday’s matchup with Needham, Charlestown had an opportunity to win it on the final possession of regulation at Woburn High.

Jordany Mak couldn’t find an angle to lob it towards the rim, so he kicked it to fellow sharpshooter Damante Vanheyningen — who confidently drained a game-winner from near halfcourt to lift the No. 8 Townies into the Classic’s championship game.

Charlestown (15-2) will take on Catholic Memorial (16-3) in one of the two finals Monday evening at Woburn High. The other final will pit Lawrence (15-6) against Merrimack Valley conference rival North Andover (15-4).

“We wanted to get something going to the basket, but Jordany didn’t feel it,” Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman said of that final play. “His instincts were to give it a ball fake and give it to Damanté.

“It was pretty deep, but he caught it with pure confidence and he let it go, and he called game. That was beautiful for our team because it was the secondary option and it worked because our guys made a great basketball play.”

Needham (13-5) took control early and led, 40-32, at the break behind 22 points from senior captain Brian Cloonan. With Jaylen Hunter-Coleman leading the defensive charge, Cloonan was held to 3 points in the second half as the Townies chipped away at the deficit.

Hunter-Coleman finished with 16 points and 8 assists and Jaylin Williams-Crawford controlled the interior with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Charlestown. Mak added 15 points on five 3-pointers and Vanheyningen finished with 13 points.

“This is one of the top tournaments and one that most teams want to be in before the state tournament because it’s going to simulate that atmosphere,” said Coleman. “We’re very grateful to be able to play a good team like Needham, because it’s only going to help us.

“Our guys turned it on at halftime. We were able to pick it up in the second half with a sense of urgency and take care of business.”

As for No. 3 Catholic Memorial, freshman Aiden Pires (18 points), freshman Josiah Adamson (14 points), and senior Ryan Higgins (12 points) powered the No. 3 Knights (16-3) over the ninth-ranked Raiders (12-6), 63-55.

Senior John Kelly had 22 points and sophomore Javi Lopez had 15 points for Central.

In other Comcast Classic action:

Lawrence 77, Newton North 74 — With head coach Jesus Moore out sick, seniors Obbie Luciano (32 points) and Joendy Rosario (27) stepped up once again to lead the No. 13 Lancers (15-6) to a second straight close win — this time overcoming a career-high 43 points from junior Teagan Swint to top the No. 19 Tigers (13-6).

“It’s definitely about bringing all of us together,” said Rosario, who scored 15 points in the third quarter. “There’s up and downs and we gotta stay at the same level. [Coach] Moose brings that leadership for us, so we’ve gotta bring it for the rest of the team.”

Luciano scored the first 12 points for Lawrence and provided key rebuttals down the stretch when Swint hit two 3-pointers late to bring North within 1. Swint poured in 30 of his game-high tally in the second half.

North Andover 67, Brockton 46 — Zach Wolinski dropped a game-high 27 points with six 3-pointers and Niko Catalano chipped in 13 points for the No. 4 Scarlet Knights (15-4) in a win over Boxers.

North Andover will face Lawrence in the final Monday (5:15 p.m.) back at Woburn High.