High Tide again in Division 2 boys’ swimming, as Weston swamps field for third straight state title

Each of the past two seasons, Weston coach Jim McLaughlin was concerned about what the next year would look like after losing a talented class. But the Tide continue to churn out top swimmers year after year.

Coming off a dominating performance last weekend in the North sectional, the Crimson Tide piled up 293 points, with Dual County rival Wayland second with 214, followed by Medfield (141), Belchertown (127) and Westwood (125).

There was no doubt who the best team in the water was at the MIAA Division 2 boys’ swimming championship, as Weston swept the three relays en route to its third straight state title — and 27th overall — Sunday evening at MIT’s Zesiger Sports Center.

Advertisement

“It kind of surprises me every year,” he said about the ability to reload. “We have a small school, and somehow we get kids excited about swimming. A bunch of the kids we have on the team are three-sport athletes and they just swim in the winter, but they get up to race and love to compete and we love having them on the team.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

McLaughlin will once again have his work cut out for him to replace a talented senior class — including Evan Hoaglund, who won the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 46.33 seconds. He won by 0.88 of a second over Cohasset’s Jack DeMello, who had gotten the better of Hoaglund in the 50 free earlier in the day.

“The 50 is one of my best events, and I added a half a second,” said Hoaglund. “I couldn’t let him take the 100 as well. I had to crush him in that 100.”

Hoaglund’s second 50 time of 23.92 was more than three-quarters of a second better than anyone else.

While Hoaglund finished second in the 50, it was in that event when Weston pulled away from the rest of the field. Senior Austin Chiocca took third in 21.68, and junior Alex Jylkka was sixth (22.03), giving the Tide 46 points.

Advertisement

Weston added 43 points in the 100 with Chiocca fifth (48.60) and Jylkka ninth (49.14) behind Hoaglund.

Each of the relays won in season-best times. Eldar Blazh, Hoaglund, Nico Frangioni and Nate Whitworth won the 200 medley relay in 1:37.38. Hoaglund, Whitworth, Jylkka and Chiocca won the 200 free by 2.34 seconds in 1:27.13. And Chiocca, Blazh, Jylkka and Frangioni ended the meet with a nearly three-second win in the 400 free.

Frangioni, a senior, was third in the butterfly (52.55) and fifth in the backstroke (54.82). Everyone who competed Sunday for the Tide got into the scoring column.

Quinn Borchers led Medfield to its third-place showing. He set a meet record in the 200 individual medley, breaking Milford’s Kevin Bradley’s 2013 time of 1:52.81 by 0.07 of a second.

“It surprisingly wasn’t something I had circled. I had no idea,” said Borchers, who will be swimming collegiately at St. Bonaventure. “One-fifty-two was the time I wanted to go. Added on bonus meet record, I’ll take it.”

Borchers then claimed the 100 backstroke from the outside lane by more than a second in 51.71, nearly four seconds faster than his seed time. He also swam the opening leg of the individual medley and third leg of the 400 free relay, both of which were second to the Tide.

Advertisement

Seekonk/Somerset Berkley/Case junior Nicholas Cavic won both the 200 (1:40.86) and 500 free (4:38.19) to dominate the distance events.

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at MIT

200-yard medley relay — 1. Weston, 1:37.38; 2. Medfield, 1:38.13; 3. Belchertown, 1:39.8.

200 freestyle — 1. Nicholas Cavic, Seekonk, 1:40.86; 2. Nicholas Mattison-Gulotta, Northampton, 1:41.98; 3. Theo Morse, Duxbury, 2:44.13.

200 IM — 1. Quinn Borchers, Medfield, 1:52.74; 2. Dawson Milligan, Sandwich, 1:56.68; 3. Nick Austin, Norwell, 1:57.42.

50 free — 1. Jack DeMello, Cohasset, 21.53; 2. Evan Hoaglund, Weston, 21.64; 3. Austin Chiocca, Weston, 21.68.

Diving — 1. Collin Purcell, Minnechaug, 483.750 points; 2. Sean Leahy, Dedham, 467.200; 3. Will Crowell, Nauset, 431.550.

100 butterfly — 1. David Sapozhnikov, Medfield, 50.61; 2. Nicholas Mattison-Gulotta, Northampton, 50.96; 3. Nico Frangioni, Weston, 52.55.

100 free — 1. Evan Hoaglund, Weston, 46.33; 2. Jack DeMello, Cohasset, 47.21; 3. Luke Giguere, Belchertown, 47.49.

500 free — 1. Nicholas Cavic, Seekonk, 4:38.19; 2. Theo Morse, Duxbury, 4:42.57; 3. Dawson Rice, Minnechaug, 4:42.75.

200 free relay — 1. Weston, 1:27.13; 2. Wayland, 1:29.47; 3. Westwood, 1:31.21.

100 backstroke — 1. Quinn Borchers, Medfield, 51.71; 2. Luke Giguere, Belchertown, 52.78; 3. Dawson Rice, Minnechaug, 52.9.

100 breaststroke — 1. Nick Austin, Norwell, 58.33; 2. Dawson Milligan, Sandwich, 1:00.5; 3. David Ryu, Wayland, 1:00.68.

400 free relay — 1. Weston, 3:17.37; 2. Medfield, 3:20.27; 3. Belchertown, 3:21.99.

Team results — 1. Weston, 293; 2. Wayland, 214; 3. Medfield, 141; 4. Belchertown, 127; 5. Westwood, 125; 6. Cohasset, 113; 6. Minnechaug, 113; 8. Duxbury, 111; 9. Sandwich, 105; 10. Mystic Valley, 100.