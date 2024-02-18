Distance trio powers Holliston girls’ track to Division 4 state crown

After Kuchman and Lynch separated from the pack at the race’s halfway mark, Luisi made a late charge to overtake her teammates for the victory in 2 minutes, 58.24 seconds, with Kuchman (2:58.97) and Lynch (2:59.83) following in second and third, respectively.

With two laps remaining in the girls’ 1,000 meters, Luisi realized they were well on their way to achieving both goals.

Holliston’s star distance trio of Carmen Luisi, Maggie Kuchman, and Annabelle Lynch entered Sunday’s Division 4 state track championships with two goals: To win the program’s second indoor title, and to notch the group’s first 1-2-3 finish at divisionals.

Behind an eye-popping 24 points from the single event, the Panthers (69 points) rolled to the team victory over runner-up Pembroke (48 points) at the Reggie Lewis Center.

“During our practices and training together for all these years, we knew it was something that we could do,” Luisi said. “Once I saw [my teammates] at the front, I knew I could hang off the others and see what I had left for the last 300 meters.”

In addition, Luisi set a personal best of 5:02.68 to win the mile for the third consecutive year, and Kuchman placed second in the 2-mile (11:19.15). The runners also contributed to the Panthers’ relay success, with Holliston finishing second in both the 4x200 (1:47.48) and the 4x800 (10:01.84) races.

“If I can say anything about those three, they are solid competitors and they love to win, and they do it for their team,” said Holiston coach Jennifer Moreau. “I’m just so excited for these girls, because they’ve been working so hard, and this is sort of a culminating experience here today.”

On the boys’ side, Wakefield (64 points) rolled to a dominant team victory, finishing well ahead of runner-up Pembroke (41 points) to claim the program’s first state title. The Warriors’ only first-place finish came in the 4x400 relay (3:22.18), the last event of the afternoon, but the team scored in 11 of the meet’s 13 events.

While Wakefield’s victory at last month’s state relays was a confidence booster, coach Ruben Reinoso emphasized to his team the importance of each event, knowing his team’s strength lied in its depth.

“It didn’t matter where, we just wanted to get some points, and we have some very talented kids and I just wanted them to go out there and perform,” Reinoso said. “We’ve won relays before indoors, but then when it came to [the divisionals meet], we weren’t able to get it done. So this is a huge win for our program.”

Pembroke High School senior Sarah Claflin (right) nipped Norton senior Jillian Strynar to win the girls' 55-meter dash, crossing the line in 7.12 seconds at Reggie Lewis Center. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School

Pembroke senior Joe D’Angelo (left, with headband) crosses the finish first, in 6.52 seconds, just ahead of junior teammate Jayden Leonard (with knee tape), to win the boys' 55-meter dash at Reggie Lewis Center. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School

While Pembroke’s boys’ and girls’ squads each placed second, both groups shined in the sprints at the beginning of the meet.

Joseph D’Angelo (6.52) and Jayden Leonard (6.58) finished first and second, respectively, in the 55 dash, and teammate Luke Lamar finished third in the 55 hurdles (7.85). On the girls’ side, Sarah Claflin won the 55 dash (7.12), and Maya Bergamesca placed second in the 55 hurdles (9.05).

Claflin’s banner afternoon continued with a victory and personal best in the girls’ long jump (18-6¾), and her dominant second leg of the 4x200 relay was just enough for Pembroke (1:47.47) to win by 0.01 of a second.

“It really just comes from the way we train and that we just know how to push really hard,” Claflin said of both her individual and team success in short-distance events. “Just have to give it to our coaches, and how they prepare us for the big moments.”

The Wakefield boys collected the hardware after winning the program's first indoor title Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center. Matty Wasserman

MIAA Division 4 Championship

at Reggie Lewis Center

BOYS

55-meter dash — 1. Joseph D’Angelo, Pembroke, 6.52; 2. Jayden Leonard, Pembroke, 6.58; 3. Dominick Gamelli, East Longmeadow, 6.60.

55 hurdles — 1. Wesner Archelus, Old Rochester, 7.77; 2. Adian Brown, Nauset, 7.81; 3. Luke Lamar, Pembroke, 7.85.

300 — 1. Elizardo Melenciano, Greater Lawrence, 35.82; 2. Reed Fenno, Dover-Sherborn, 35.92; 3. Damian Bebber, Nauset, 36.4.

600 — 1. Michael Veegh, Bishop Stang, 1:21.53; 2. Jalen Wise, Newburyport, 1:24.41; 3. Ethan Mezikofsky, Wakefield, 1:24.59.

1,000 — 1. Logan Walsh, Ludlow, 2:35.22; 2. Matt Rooney, Dover-Sherborn, 2:35.41; 3. William Mezikofsky, Wakefield, 2:40.29.

Mile — 1. Logan Walsh, Ludlow, 4:20.73; 2. John Garraway, Bedford, 4:21.75; 3. Liam Taggert, Wakefield, 4:23.14.

2-mile — 1. Sean Moore, Danvers, 9:45.39; 2. William Conklin, Danvers, 9:52.51; 3. Lowell Copps, Bishop Stang, 9:52.56.

High jump — 1. Kaua Lima, Holliston, 6 feet 2 inches; 2. Thomas Hooks, St. Mary’s, 6-0; 3. Judson Cardinali, Apponequet, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Jacob Lozado, Chicopee, 21 feet 3 inches; 2. Matteo Colombo, Newburyport, 21-1; 3. JaMauri Belmer, Wakefield, 21-¼.

Shot put — 1. Colby Mengata, Tewksbury, 49 feet 4 inches; 2. Jayden Brown, Dedham, 48-9½; 3. Parker Rogers, Marlborough, 48-8½.

4x200 relay — 1. Pembroke, 1:31.69; 2. Nauset, 1:34.6; 3. Holliston, 1:34.76.

4x400 — 1. Wakefield, 3:32.18; 2. Gloucester, 3:33.43; 3. East Longmeadow, 3:33.75.

4x800 — 1. Norton, 8:21.12; 2. Wakefield, 8:25.43; 3. Holliston, 8:38.79.

Team results — 1. Wakefield, 64; 2. Pembroke, 41; 3. Holliston, 31; 4. Ludlow, 26; 4. Newburyport, 26; 6. Nauset, 25; 7. Danvers, 23; 7. East Longmeadow, 23; 9. Dover-Sherborn, 21; 10. Norton, 20.

GIRLS

55-meter dash — 1. Sarah Claflin, Pembroke, 7.12; 2. Jillian Strynar, Norton, 7.13; 3. Chrissy Maduakor, St. Paul, 7.38.

55 hurdles — 1. Natalie Mutschler, Hanover, 8.83; 2. Maya Bergamesca, Pembroke, 9.05; 3. Ella Campbell, Foxborough, 9.08.

300 — 1. Avery Glidden, Whitinsville Christian, 39.89; 2. Jillian Strynar, Norton, 40.18; 3. Ava VanBuskirk, Marlborough, 40.93.

600 — 1. Devin Stroope, Newburyport, 1:37.26; 2. Morgan Hayward, Apponequet, 1:37.82; 3. Morgan Felts, Newburyport, 1:38.23.

1000 — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 2:58.24; 2. Maggie Kuchman, Holliston, 2:58.97; 3. Annabelle Lynch, Holliston, 2:59.83.

Mile — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 5:02.68; 2. Ella Kane, Medfield, 5:05.1; 3. Lily Sallee, Wakefield, 5:17.23.

2-mile — 1. Georgia Brooks, Groton-Dunstable, 11:11.73; 2. Maggie Kuchman, Holliston, 11:19.15; 3. Emily Flagg, Whitinsville Christian, 11:19.34.

High jump — 1. Camille Brand, Martha’s Vineyard, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Zoe Santos, Norton, 5-2; 3. Mollie Osgood, Wilmington, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Sarah Claflin, Pembroke, 18 feet 6¾ inches; 2. Maya Bergamesca, Pembroke, 17-1¾; 3. Annaikiah Donahue-Wilfred, Cardinal Spellman, 17-¾.

Shot put — 1. Maria Fareti, Chicopee, 39 feet 11¼ inches; 2. Elena Chaplin, Ludlow, 39-9; 3. Lorynes Suriel, St. Mary’s, 35-11½.

4x200 relay — 1. Pembroke, 1:47.47; 2. Holliston, 1:47.48; 3. Archbishop Williams, 1:49.72.

4x400 — 1. Newburyport, 4:13.34; 2. Foxborough, 4:14.02; 3. East Longmeadow, 4:15.4.

4x800 — 1. Bedford, 9:59.55; 2. Holliston, 10:01.84; 3. Whitinsville Christian, 10:02.28.

Team results — 1. Holliston, 69; 2. Pembroke, 48; 3. Newburyport, 34; 4. Norton, 31; 5. Whitinsville Christian, 29; 6. Archbishop Williams, 20; 6. Bedford, 20; 6. Hanover, 20; 9. Wilmington, 19; 10. Nauset, 18.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.