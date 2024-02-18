NBA commissioner Adam Silver, players recognize need to restore luster to All-Star Game

Dumars toured all 30 NBA sites in the preseason to stress the importance of an actual All-Star Game and not a celebrity function. Celtics legend Larry Bird doubled down on that Sunday morning at the Legend Brunch by imploring current All-Stars to play hard and exert effort. The crowd applauded loudly.

After last year’s All-Star Game drew dreadful ratings, the commissioner collaborated with his dignitaries in the NBA offices, primarily punishment czar Joe Dumars, to spark a more competitive game, one where the players would actually give their 100 percent and avoid being consumed by evading injury and potential embarrassment.

The 24 All-Stars entered Sunday night’s game with that pressure. Fans are fatigued with uncontested alley-oops and 45-foot 3-pointers while the other nine players barely run down the floor. This generation has been heavily criticized for its conduct at All-Star Weekend, from the more elite athletes in the game passing on the Slam Dunk Contest, to players not even sticking around to watch All-Star Saturday and instead choosing dinner with their agents or marketing teams.

The days of Shaquille O’Neal holding a video camera in his massive right hand or Kevin Garnett screaming expletives in support of Paul Pierce in the 3-point contest are gone, replaced by niche social influencers filling up the Celebrity Game and then spilling over as props for the dunk contest.

All-Star Weekend used to be a platform for the NBA to show its best, a week after the Super Bowl and weeks before the MLB season begins. This was its showcase, and regardless of the frigid weather here, the league’s intention was to shine and showcase its growth and power.

That has not been the case in the past several years. The game has lost its luster.

Silver addressed the changes, such as ditching the Elam Ending, which confused a lot of fans, and abandoning that All-Star Draft, which sounded innovative until it actually became awkward when it came to fruition.

“The first year we did the player draft — the first year I was the captain up until the game in Chicago, it was the Elam Ending, that was kind of your peak competitive nature that kept everybody on the edge of their seat till the end,” 10-time All-Star Stephen Curry said. “I think the guys had a different energy about them and definitely a spirit of competitiveness throughout the whole thing.

“Then it kind of got a little quirky with all the draft stuff that was happening. We talked about it a little bit in some of our meetings. It’s kind of hard when you’re here in the building — it’s very prima donna of us, but you’re here four or five hours leading up to the game. It’s so different than our normal game day kind of experience, like the way we prepare our bodies and stuff like that. So it’s kind of hard to get to a normal level.

Steph Curry, a 10-time All-Star, discussed the need for players to strike a competitive balance in the midseason exhibition. Justin Casterline/Getty

“I think there’s a balance,” Curry added. “We’ve talked about it a little bit. It’s just coming with the right energy where everybody knows kind of the speed of the game, physicality of the game, and you can kind of make those adjustments, whether you’re starting, whether you’re coming off the bench, playing a little bit of defense.

“I think getting rid of the pre-draft thing where everybody was standing around for however long will help. The East-West stuff, where there’s a little more familiarity with your teammates, will help. Like you said, it’s not going to be a Game 7. It’s not going to be a playoff-type vibe, but it should be somewhere in between.”

Silver said the changes were necessary.

“Operating under those rules, we returned to the East vs. West format and the 48-minute game format because we thought what we were doing was not working,” he said plainly. “I’d say people uniformly were critical of last year’s All-Star Game and felt it was not a competitive game. It was not a position held solely by the league. I think the players collectively recognized, as well, that it wasn’t what they wanted to see, either, that they had not put their best foot forward.

“I’d say Andre Iguodala now, who is the executive director, former player, of the Players Association, shares that view with the league office; that we’re not necessarily looking for players to go out there as if it’s the Finals necessarily, but we need players to play defense, we need them to care about this game.”

The NBA is in a difficult position at times, as it tries to compete with the NFL for international popularity, knowing it’s a wildly popular sport amongst younger people. The NBA has embraced social media, innovative ideas such as the LED court for All-Star Saturday Night, and various cutting-edge ideas that will draw a younger audience. The NBA Crossover, basically a basketball amusement park in the Indianapolis Convention Center, is filled with state-of-the-art games, marketing pitches, and clever ways for the NBA to become part of a fan’s daily social media regimen.

What’s more, there was no longer an eight-page list of media seating taped to a wall at various areas of the arena entrances. Media members had to download a QR code. The NBA has embraced technology but it still wants to be about ball.

“The feeling was that maybe — and I’ll take responsibility for it; as you know, I used to run something called NBA Entertainment — that we’d gotten carried away a little bit with the entertainment aspect,” Silver said. “By that I’m not just talking about the halftime or the intros, per se. One of the things we heard from the players, and I think this goes to the draft, was on one hand now you’re telling us you want us to play this as if it were a real game, but there’s nothing about it that feels like a real game. You have us standing up on stage, operating through this draft. Then once the intros start, we get cold, we’re standing there forever, we don’t get to go through our usual routines. Then come halftime you’re adding not just a little bit of extra time but a lot of extra time (for a halftime concert), so we get cold in the locker rooms.

“I think we sat down with the players and we listened to them, and we said, all right, we have to return to basketball, back to basketball, so to speak. It’s about the game. That’s ultimately how we’re going to be judged.

“I think sometimes when you’re in the market for an All-Star Game and you’re having fun at all the events and the parties and all those other things, people are often saying to me — I’ve been doing this a lot of years — before the game even takes place on Sunday night: This has been a fantastic All-Star Weekend.

“Then, of course, if the game is lousy, then you all just are doing your jobs and representing what’s happening here to the world, the reports are it was a lousy All-Star because the game wasn’t that exciting.”

