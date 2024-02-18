Jayson Tatum met Larry Bird . . . at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game?

Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game offered Jayson Tatum an opportunity, as the game’s reigning MVP could join Russell Westbrook as the only players to repeat as the star of stars.
Also, the current Celtics centerpiece could show one of the franchise’s brightest lights just what he can do.
With the All-Star Game in Indianapolis, native son Larry Bird was a key part of the festivities, notably taking part in the pregame ceremonies with fellow Hoosier Oscar Robertson and Pacers legend Reggie Miller. Bird’s attendance also gave Tatum a chance to meet the 67-year-old, a connection that had somehow not happened before Sunday.
“I ain’t gonna lie. I met Larry Bird tonight for the first time,” Tatum said before the game, when asked about following last year’s All-Star record 55-point show. “I’ve never met Larry Bird in my life, so I got to meet him. That just gave me . . . I was anxious. So I got some juices flowing for the game right now.”
"I met Larry Bird tonight for the first time... so I got some juices flowing for the game right now." https://t.co/Br5Aoszfnj pic.twitter.com/t7I5M2hbFz— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024
Given Tatum’s place in the franchise since being taken third overall in 2007, building a career that Tuesday saw him pass Bird with a 128th 30-point game, it’s hard to believe he’d never crossed paths with the Hall of Famer.
Bird’s post-Celtics career, however, has been almost exclusively with the Pacers. He departed Boston as a special assistant to become the Pacers’ head coach in 1997, has served two tenures (2003-12 and 2013-17) as Indiana’s president of basketball operations, and has been both an advisor and a consultant to the club since.