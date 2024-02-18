Jayson Tatum met Larry Bird . . . at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game?

Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game offered Jayson Tatum an opportunity, as the game’s reigning MVP could join Russell Westbrook as the only players to repeat as the star of stars.

Also, the current Celtics centerpiece could show one of the franchise’s brightest lights just what he can do.

With the All-Star Game in Indianapolis, native son Larry Bird was a key part of the festivities, notably taking part in the pregame ceremonies with fellow Hoosier Oscar Robertson and Pacers legend Reggie Miller. Bird’s attendance also gave Tatum a chance to meet the 67-year-old, a connection that had somehow not happened before Sunday.