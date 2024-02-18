Nick Pivetta has shown he has the right stuff to solidify the Red Sox rotation

The session had no real meaning. Yet Pivetta treated it as if it meant everything — a fact obvious to onlookers.

As he unleashed his final pitch of a live batting practice session, Pivetta’s grunt echoed. When his backdoor cutter ripped over the outside corner, Pivetta hopped off the mound as if he’d just left the bases loaded in a playoff game.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday morning, in a nearly empty JetBlue Park, facing batters who wore the same uniform as him — some of whom weren’t swinging, simply trying to train their eyes again on what major league pitches look like – Nick Pivetta held back nothing.

“Nick right now is the best I’ve seen him as far as motivation,” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “He’s locked in mentally. His pitches are where they’re supposed to [be].”

Pivetta did not arrive in Southwest Florida and immediately flip a switch. Instead, after a tumultuous 2023 season that was humbling yet ultimately rewarding, the righthander challenged himself during the offseason to approach every pitch with Rich Hill-like purpose.

“I was trying to push the limits with getting ready earlier — facing hitters, getting my body ready earlier,” said Pivetta. “Usually it’s a more gradual buildup. This year, it was hit the ground running, go 100 percent the whole entire time [in spring training], and act like every pitch is your last — this is gonna be the last time playing, every single outing. I think having that intensity and carrying that throughout the whole entire year is what I’m focused on.”

Why? Why treat every pitch as if it’s your last — and transform the typically gentle jog of preparations for the season into a dead sprint?

“It’s a finite moment that you have in this game. I don’t ever want to take it for granted. I know how much of an opportunity it is just to play in the big leagues. I’ve gotten sent down and called up and been through the ringer,” said Pivetta, who turned 31 last Wednesday. “I’ve always succeeded after those moments, so why not live [with pressure] at all times so I can succeed the whole entire year?”

Pivetta has spent much of his career chasing the notion of elite potential established by standout pitch quality (according to the increasingly popular Stuff+ metric, Pivetta’s raw stuff surpasses that of 2023 Cy Young winners Gerrit Cole and Blake Snell). His performance has never matched such visions, a source at times of considerable frustration.

Nick Pivetta spent much of last season bouncing between the bullpen and the rotation. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

He hasn’t been complacent about the matter. Pivetta has taken giant risks in his career in hopes of fulfilling the promise that so many have seen for him — and that he’s seen for himself.

After the 2019 season, when the Phillies demoted him to Triple A and then the bullpen, Pivetta attempted a massive adjustment. He and his wife moved to Southern California for the 2019-20 offseason so he could work out with fellow Creative Artists Agency client Lucas Giolito.

That offseason, Pivetta tried to adopt the compact, raptor-armed delivery of Giolito — a former teammate in the Nationals farm system — in hopes of replicating the success of an emerging star (Giolito had his lone All-Star season in 2019).

“Turned out to be a terrible idea,” said Pivetta, who had an awful spring in Philadelphia that paved the way for his trade that season to the Red Sox.

Still, though the experiment was a colossal failure, it offered a window into Pivetta’s mind-set — one that ultimately proved critical in his recovery from that time in Philadelphia to become a steady contributor to a playoff-bound Red Sox team in 2021, and that likewise helped him claw back from his early-season hole in 2023.

Last year, Pivetta got bounced from the Sox rotation after he flailed to a 6.30 ERA through eight starts. Though he averaged five innings per start, his velocity was down, his secondary pitches were flat, and righties were crushing him.

But rather than accepting his demotion with resignation, Pivetta accepted it as a challenge to improve. He corrected a mechanical flaw in his delivery — staying back on the rubber — to regain velocity and power on his pitches. He developed a sweeper that neutralized righties. He attacked the strike zone rather than nibbling.

And even though his role expanded and contracted like an accordion — multi-inning reliever, one-inning reliever, starts, long relief — he approached each outing with the same urgency. From a moment when he could have retreated, Pivetta, in a shapeshifting role that could have been the source of immense frustration, had one of the best stretches of his career.

Nick Pivetta is all smiles in Fort Myers. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“You have to be uncomfortable at times. Being uncomfortable is an important thing. It helps you learn and helps you figure out what’s good and wrong at the end of the day,” said Pivetta. “I enjoy the freedom of trying new things. It’s a lot of fun. I like to do different things, to learn different things, and try to find the things that are going to stick for me personally.”

The adjustments of last season did indeed stick. In 97⅓ innings over the final four months, the righthander had a 3.05 ERA, held hitters to a .179 average and .591 OPS, and posted a standout 35 percent strikeout rate and reasonable 8 percent walk rate.

With that stretch, Pivetta ended the year with a career-best 4.04 ERA in 2023 and the fifth-highest strikeout rate (31 percent) of any pitcher with at least 120 innings in the big leagues. The arrow clearly pointed up, in a way that led the Sox to pen him into their rotation plans for 2024.

Still, the 2023 season reinforced that Pivetta cannot take anything for granted. That sense informed his elevated intensity and conviction in his approach to the offseason, a feeling of purpose bolstered by the sense that after years of searching, he has arrived at a level of self-understanding as a pitcher that surpasses anything he’s previously experienced.

“A lot of the adjustments that I made last year made me really grow as an individual, as a person, as a player,” said Pivetta. “Going through those really hard moments, you find out who you really are and what you’re really capable of. I know I’m capable of the world.

“I’m really excited [for 2024],” he added. “I’m enjoying every single moment, competing at all times, and striving to be great every single day.”

In an empty ballpark during an outing that had no official record, a small glimpse of that ambition was evident.

