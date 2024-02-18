Red Sox owners will meet with team Monday before first full-squad workout of spring training

Barring a sudden move to sign one of the high-profile free agents still on the market , the Sox are entering a third consecutive season of rebuilding accompanied by a steady drop in payroll.

What has traditionally been a day of unchecked optimism could take on a different tenor this year.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first full-squad workout of spring training is scheduled for Monday at Fenway South. It will be preceded by ownership’s annual meeting with the Red Sox players, coaches, and staff members.

Based on luxury tax calculations, the payroll has dropped 21.5 percent since 2022.

Manager Alex Cora said principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy would be on hand.

Advertisement

Asked if any of the trio would take questions from reporters, chief communications officer Zineb Curran said their plans in relation to the media had not been set.

Cora will address the team. Asked what his message would be given the state of the franchise, the manager said he had a few ideas but was waiting to write them down.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’ll have dinner, have a few tequila mules and see what happens at night,” he said. “I don’t have the speech yet. I’ll sit down and figure it out.”

How many drinks might it take?

“Sometimes one. Sometimes three,” Cora said.

Cover me up

The first rainy day of camp pushed all of the on-field workouts into the covered batting cages.

Zack Kelly and Josh Winckowski were among the pitchers who threw in the cages and the catchers got their usual work in.

The position players were not scheduled to be on the field, as Sunday was their day to get physicals.

“Everything was on schedule,” Cora said. “Timing-wise, if it was going to rain, today was a good day for it. They worked hard during the week.”

Advertisement

The forecast is for colder temperatures than usual on Monday but no rain.

Bobby Dalbec had to hustle to stay dry on the first rainy day of spring training. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Last of my kind

Rafael Devers, the lone player remaining from the 2018 championship team, reported to camp after completing his offseason workouts with a private coach in Tampa.

“It’s always good to have your guy here,” Cora said.

Devers will have a sit-down with reporters in the next few days. Cora expects the third baseman to have a better year defensively based on the improvement he showed at the end of last season.

Playing a full year with shortstop Trevor Story also should help. Cora plans to pair them up as often as possible during spring training.

“I feel really good,” said Devers, who looked trimmer than previous years.

Devers said he is looking forward to the exhibition games against Tampa Bay in his native Dominican Republic March 9-10.

Catching on

It’s likely Reese McGuire will retain his spot as the backup catcher. But the Sox added Tyler Heineman to the 40-man roster and signed veteran Roberto Pérez to a minor league contract.

Heineman, 32, has 104 games of major league experience. Pérez, 35, has played parts of 10 seasons in the majors and appeared in 516 games.

“Really good receivers; defensive-minded guys” Cora said. “I think they’re going to help the group. We’ll see what happens.”

The Sox felt that having some experienced catchers would benefit the pitchers at Triple A Worcester and their development.

Pérez is recovering from rotator cuff surgery on his throwing shoulder last April. He said the Sox were an easy choice when they contacted him.

Advertisement

“Alex called me. I know him from Puerto Rico and wanted to play for him,” Pérez said. “It’s a great opportunity. I want to win. I’ve been around and they have some good pitchers here. I want to help them.”

Pérez has enjoyed working with catching instructor Jason Varitek.

“A great catcher,” he said. “He’s a guy who communicates very well. When I was younger, I saw his fight with Alex Rodriguez. It’s exciting to work with him.”

Pérez played for the Guardians from 2014-21 under Terry Francona.

Bad memories

As MLB Network was showing a replay of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, Jim Rice paused for a moment in the clubhouse to watch himself strike out facing Rick Aguilera in the ninth inning. Dwight Evans was watching in the coaches’ locker room … Triston Casas had 18 packages of various shapes and sizes waiting at his locker when he arrived at camp. One contained a custom-made red first baseman’s glove with his last name in blue letters. Another had Oakley sunglasses in the blue-and-yellow color scheme from the team’s City Connect uniforms. Several had new cleats. “This is fun,” Casas said as he tore open boxes. “I ordered a lot of stuff.” … The Sox have a basketball hoop in the clubhouse that is getting a lot of use. However a new Jazzminton set has been ignored by the players. It’s a badminton/pickleball hybrid with a square net … All 63 players on the camp roster have reported.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.