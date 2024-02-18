Triston Casas said he wants to be with the Red Sox ‘forever’

Standing in front of his locker inside JetBlue Park with his unopened equipment boxes in the backdrop, Casas made his desire clear.

The Interstate 75 route to Fort Myers, known as Alligator Alley, allowed Casas time to reflect on how he’s reached this point, and where he wants to be.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Triston Casas made the trip from Miami to Fenway South early Sunday morning. It’s a drive all too familiar for the power-hitting first baseman entering his second full season in the big leagues.

“I want to be here forever,” he said.

Here, meaning with the Red Sox. It’s a trend for teams to lock up young talent with long-term extensions. And Casas, 24, said he wants to be the next one to do it.

The sides have had discussions.

“Nothing enticing,” said Casas.

After a slow start in April, Casas soared. He’s known for his zone awareness but had a tendency to be too passive. Once he utilized and understood controlled aggression, he punished opposing pitchers, finishing with a .263/.367/.490 line to go along with 24 homers and an .856 OPS.

Casas spent much of his offseason immersing himself in the culture of the Red Sox. He went to Trevor Story’s camp for infielders in Texas. Although no longer a rookie or a prospect, Casas was at Fenway earlier this year for the annual Rookie Development Program. He knows what it feels like to be isolated in a clubhouse, so he wants to ensure others don’t feel the same. He attended Winter Weekend in February, too, and a camp in the Dominican Republic.

“He went to every camp that we came up with,” said manager Alex Cora. “And he visited hospitals in Boston. That’s what we want, right, guys that embrace this whole madness and enjoy it.”

Without question, Casas enjoys the spotlight. Much like his sunbathes on the field prior to games, Casas basks in all of it.

Arms outstretched.

That’s why teammates believe Casas, who is very outgoing, and probably will steal the show in the Netflix documentary series about the 2024 team. The cameras have begun following the Red Sox.

“‘It’ll be interesting next year when the whole Netflix thing comes out,” said Cora. “See some of the quotes and some of the things that he did during the season. It will be fun.”

Cora believes Casas will be one of the stars.

“The results don’t come and we don’t win games, then the documentary doesn’t mean anything,” said Casas. “So that’s where my focus is. It’s going to be a hell of a documentary if we go to the playoffs, but if we don’t, nobody is going to care at all.”

Teams will take notice of Casas after what he did last season. Much like Rafael Devers, Casas will gain the attention during pitchers’ meetings even more now. They know his game better, including his tendencies at the dish. Casas is ready, embracing the counters that will come his way.

“I’m excited to see how they adjust back to me as well,” Casas said. “I did the best that I could last year, controlling what I could. At times, stuff like that felt like it could have gotten out of control. But coming into this year with a lot more knowledge, having played against all my favorite players growing up and seeing all these parks that I had seen on TV, getting the jitters out, playing against the whole league one time. It was important.”

Translation: Sure, the league has seen Casas. But he’s seen the league, too, and you can bet Casas believes he will outshine his opponents.

“I’m always trying to maintain the process,” said Casas. “Hopefully, a lot more results come out of it.”

Casas wants to be in Boston forever. The Red Sox should be enticed.

