The mysterious case of a missing Bolivian art star — and how his work ended up in Brunswick, Maine

But then, not long after he arrived in New York City in 1946, Yllanes disappeared. He reportedly never collected the fellowship funds, leaving behind a small cache of artworks and an enduring art world mystery: What ever happened to the promising young artist a critic once called “the greatest Bolivian painter”?

Mexican muralist Diego Rivera championed his paintings. The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation granted him a fellowship, and by mid century numerous museums, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, had acquired his artwork.

In the first half of the 20th century, Bolivian artist Alejandro Mario Yllanes’s vividly rendered paintings of the culture and exploitation of the Aymara people swiftly won international acclaim while also unsettling the political powers at home.

Advertisement

“We don’t know,” said Michele Greet, an art historian who’s written a book on the Indigenous art of South America. Greet said she hadn’t heard of Yllanes until last spring. Now she calls him a “key player.”

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

“This changes the story,” she said, referring to Bolivia’s role in Latin American art. “He was very well known during his own time, but he just kind of disappeared from the writing of Latin American art history.”

Alejandro Mario Yllanes, fifth from left, at an opening in Lima, Peru in 1945. (Ben Elwes Fine Art, London) Alejandro Mario Yllanes

The discovery of Yllanes’s work — some of which recently entered the collection at Bowdoin College — has the potential to alter our understanding of 20th-century Latin American art. Still, mystery surrounds the artist. What little we do know comes largely from a newly discovered archive he kept of personal correspondence, photographs, newspaper clippings, and interviews — an at times contradictory time capsule that offers tantalizing clues, and perhaps some feints, about his life and times.

“It may be possible that we can find out more information, but right now we only have his own quotes and his own kind of discussion,” said Greet, who directs the art history program at George Mason University. “We should probably take all those stories with a grain of salt.”

Advertisement

The rediscovery comes courtesy of Ben Elwes Fine Art, a London gallery that began exhibiting the 50 or so artworks Yllanes left behind during last years. London Art Week. The collection, which includes paintings and works on paper, is being presented with new biographical information gleaned from the artist’s personal archive.

“He disappears, literally,” said Ben Elwes, whose gallery began working with the collection about two years ago. “The oral history around him is that he went back south, and then, because of his opposition to the Bolivian state, he’s seen as a troublemaker and an agitator. The supposition is that he is assassinated.”

"Elegia", 1944, wood engraving, by Alejandro Mario Yllanes, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Gift of Ben Elwes Fine Art, London and Martin du Louvre, Paris. (Ben Elwes Fine Art, London.) Ben Elwes Fine Art, London.

Yllanes’s art has found a ready market with US museums. The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College, both in New York, recently purchased works on paper. But Bowdoin’s Museum of Art landed the most significant acquisitions to date, a wood engraving and a monumental painting, making the Maine college the first US institution to acquire one of his oil paintings.

“They are major artistic statements,” said museum co-director Anne Collins Goodyear, who added the artworks will go on display soon. “It helps break the idea that modernism is simply a Euro-American movement.”

Titled “Estaño Maldito” (1937), the painting shows a pair of sinuous Indigenous laborers toiling in a gloomy mine as they push against an ore-laden rail cart.

Advertisement

The large scale painting, whose title translates to “Cursed Tin,” seems drawn directly from the artist’s life. Born in Oruro in 1913, Yllanes, who was of Aymaran descent, was reportedly orphaned as a boy and later worked in the region’s tin mines.

“He certainly saw everything that was happening and the exploitation,” said Greet, who described Yllanes as a deeply political artist who embraced Indigenism, a pan-Latin American cultural movement that decried the exploitation of Indigenous populations. “He had kind of two branches of work: one celebrating Indigenous peoples and their traditions; the other looking at exploitation.”

"Estaño Maldito," 1937, oil on burlap, by Alejandro Mario Yllanes. Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Lloyd O. and Marjorie Strong Coulter Fund. (Ben Elwes Fine Art, London.) Ben Elwes Fine Art, London.

Largely self taught, Yllanes reportedly studied law at Bolivar College in Oruro, dropping out in 1930 to pursue his art. He honed his craft in the coming years, working at a progressive Indigenous school in Warisata, where he painted a series of murals. Meanwhile, he was also mounting exhibitions around Bolivia, including in the administrative capital La Paz, where one writer called him “a great painter of the future.”

Bolivian writer Carlos Salazar Mostajo wrote that Yllanes’s work enabled the public to see Indigenous people “not only as an anecdotal figure, but as the main actor of the Bolivian drama.”

In “Wakha Thokhori Arando,” a vibrantly rendered painting from 1937, Yllanes depicts Indigenous farmers in colorful costumes as they perform a planting ritual. Meanwhile, “Tragedia del Pongo” (1932), or “Tragedy of the Indigenous Worker,” presents a riotous scene, replete with soldiers, oil derricks, and Native people in various states of revolt and disarray.

Advertisement

Yllanes reportedly fell from favor after a right-wing military junta came to power in the mid 1930s. The Warisata school was eventually shut down, and Yllanes, according to a later interview, was exiled to the Amazon forest for a year.

“In reality, [it] did me a great favor,” he told the Mexican publication, Hoy, in 1946. My “exile in the jungle contributed very much to help my eyes get used to the brilliant tropical colors which later on I brought to my paintings.”

Though he exhibited internationally in the years that followed his exile, Yllanes’s political beliefs made life uncomfortable at home: He told Hoy he’d been jailed following a 1941 exhibition in La Paz. The artist left Bolivia for good in 1945, eventually making his way to Mexico City, where he later said he was a cultural attaché of the Bolivian embassy.

He also presented a solo exhibition at the prestigious Palacio de Bellas Artes. Diego Rivera, who wrote the show’s preface, endorsed the 1946 exhibit, as did fellow muralists José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siqueiros.

Gallery director Rachel Elwes speculated that it was the Bolivian artist’s contact with Rivera, by then a bonafide international art star, that may have inspired Yllanes to head for New York.

“He’s probably being enticed by that general environment,” she said. “We know a certain amount, but there’s much more work to be done.”

Yllanes arrived in New York in 1946, where he rented an apartment near Columbia University. He later applied for a Guggenheim fellowship, proposing to study “the art of North American Indians in comparison with that of the South American Indian” to develop “theories which can serve as a foundation for the Art of the Americas.”

Advertisement

The Guggenheim awarded the fellowship, but then Yllanes vanished, leaving behind his artwork and reportedly never collecting the funds. The foundation did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Yllanes’s last known correspondence dates from 1950, though his whereabouts were unknown.

“He certainly doesn’t die in New York,” said Ben Elwes, who speculates foul play. “If somebody dies of an illness, or dies in an accident, there’ll be paperwork somewhere, and there isn’t any paperwork anywhere for this man.”

A registration tag from 1944 on the back of Yllanes's "Estaño Maldito," the first of his paintings to enter a US museum. Fred J. Field for the Boston Globe Fred J. Field for the Boston Glo

Greet is not so sure.

“Maybe someone important to him died, maybe he was sick, maybe he was in an accident — we just have no idea,” she said. “The one thing I would say that’s probably likely is that some kind of drastic event happened.”

Nevertheless, his name continued to appear in “Who’s Who in American Art” until 1972, and a Bolivian publication from the late 1980s states that he died in Mexico in 1960.

Wherever Yllanes may have ended up, his work passed to his roommate in New York, said Rachel Elwes. She added that the woman, who has not been identified, eventually left the collection to Edward and Teresa Ford in 1978.

While Elwes said the Fords were not art collectors in the traditional mold, they did mount a pair of exhibitions in the early 1990s: one at William Paterson University in New Jersey and another at Bard College in New York. The couple ultimately sold the collection to its current owners, a European couple, in 2010.

Self-portrait, 1944, wood engraving, by Alejandro Mario Yllanes (Ben Elwes Fine Art, London) Ben Elwes Fine Art, London

“Thanks to private collectors, his works have been saved,” said Rachel Elwes, who added the gallery is seeking to place his works with museums. “Otherwise, his reputation, his legacy, would have really just fallen away.”

Although the shows at Bard and William Paterson drew positive reviews at the time, Bowdoin’s Goodyear said the cultural dialogue might not have been ready to embrace Yllanes’s work.

“These are pieces that were public in 1992,” she said. “What has changed now is that we perhaps have better and more finely tuned receptors to hear this story.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him @malcolmgay.