This week’s TV: An outer-space mystery, Dolly’s pet gala, and George Santos vs. Jimmy Kimmel

Last year, George Santos was kicked out of the US House of Representatives for fraud, stealing from donors, and misuse of campaign contributions, among other things. He promptly made his way to Cameo , to milk his notoriety and get paid to do video messages. The guy appears to be entirely comfortable using his misdeeds as a career springboard.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Feb. 19-25.

On Saturday, Santos filed a civil suit against Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and Disney, claiming Kimmel violated Cameo’s terms by submitting at least 14 Cameo video requests to Santos using fake identities. Five of those videos were used for a segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” called “Will Santos Say It?” Among Kimmel’s scripts for Santos: congratulating a woman for cloning her schnauzer named Adolf, and congratulating a man for winning a competitive ground beef eating contest

According to the suit, Kimmel “misrepresented himself and his motives” to get Santos to “produce personalized videos for the sole purpose of capitalizing on and ridiculing” Santos’s “gregarious personality.” Santos is seeking a minimum of $750,000 in damages.

Advertisement

So yes, one of America’s icons of untruth, a lying liar who lied his way into Congress, is suing someone for lying. “Could you imagine if I get sued by George Santos for a fraud?” Kimmel said in December. “I mean how good would that be? It would be like a dream come true.”

And a dream come true for Santos, too? Maybe the guy is dreaming about getting a reality series of his very own, or at least a season on “Dancing With the Stars.” But maybe, more realistically, he’s dreaming about staying in the public eye by bringing a civil lawsuit against a high-profile figure.

Advertisement

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. An astronaut survives a disaster at an international space station, but when she comes back to Earth, everything seems off, including her relationship with her young daughter. Noomi Rapace stars in the eight-episode mystery series “Constellation,” which premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+. Turns out there are secrets to uncover about space travel, secrets that an American official played by Jonathan Banks might know something about. (Here’s the trailer.) James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, Barbara Sukowa, and William Catlett also star.

James Brown is the subject of the two-part A&E docuseries "Say It Loud" Monday and Tuesday. Kevork Sjansezian/Associated Press

2. The documentary series “James Brown: Say It Loud” explores the complicated life and the musical and cultural impact of the icon who died in 2006. Running Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on A&E, it will feature archival interviews and performances from Brown plus interviews with friends, family, musicians, and proteges, including Questlove, Bootsy Collins, LL Cool J, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Chuck D, and a few of Brown’s children. “He showed me what was possible,” Mick Jagger says in the trailer. “Not that I could do it, but I could dream of it.”

3. In the animated comedy “The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,” a pair of renowned surgeons and best friends — voiced by Keke Palmer and Stephanie Hsu — confront anxiety-eating parasites and illegal time loops. The rest of the voice cast includes Maya Rudolph, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, and one actor whose voice is unmistakable: Natasha Lyonne. The Amazon Prime Video series, which has already been renewed for a second season, premieres on Friday. (Trailer here.)

Advertisement

4. The Met Gala — but Dolly-style. That’s the concept of “Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala,” a two-hour special with doggy fashion, doggy runway walks, and Dolly music. A number of celebs appear with their beloved pets, including Drew Barrymore, Carson Kressley, Margaret Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Simpson, Kristen Bell, and Jim Nantz. And musical guests including Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, and Chris Janson will perform some of Parton’s songs. Jane Lynch cohosts, Wednesday at 9 p.m. on CBS. (Trailer here.) What’s this all about? Yup, Dolly has started Doggy Parton, her own brand of doggy apparel, accessories, and toys.

Jenny Slate's stand-up special, "Seasoned Professional," premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

CHANNEL SURFING

“Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional” The queen of “Marcel” does stand-up. Amazon Prime Video, Friday

“The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards” More kudos. Netflix, Saturday, 8 p.m.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” A live-action remake of the Nickelodeon animated series. Netflix, Thursday

“Will Trent” The second-season premiere of Ramon Rodriguez’s procedural. ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The New Look” Chanel and Dior in occupied Paris. Apple TV+

“One Day” A miniseries based on David Nicholls’s novel. Netflix

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” A light-hearted action-romance series from Donald Glover. Amazon Prime Video

“Masters of the Air” The WWII miniseries companion to “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” Apple TV+

Advertisement

“The Woman in the Wall” A mystery drama about a Magdalene Laundries survivor. Paramount+, Showtime

“Belgravia: The Next Chapter” A sequel to Julian Fellowes’s 2020 miniseries. MGM+

“All Creatures Great and Small” Season four of the soothing drama. GBH 2

“True Detective: Night Country” Season four, set in Alaska, stars Jodie Foster. HBO, Max

“Criminal Record” A British crime drama with Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi. Apple TV+

“Colin From Accounts” An Australian rom-com with a unique meet-cute. Paramount+

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.