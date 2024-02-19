The federal government may soon loosen restrictions on marijuana. Here’s how that could impact Massachusetts.

Marijuana advocates believe so-called rescheduling would be a step toward national cannabis legalization and pave the way to destigmatize a substance that almost 40 states have already approved for medical or recreational uses.

The move could mark the largest federal cannabis policy change in decades, removing the drug from being classified as “Schedule I,” among highly addictive substances, such as heroin and ecstasy, to a lower-risk category called “Schedule III.”

The cannabis industry has been abuzz in recent months, as federal authorities consider whether to relax marijuana restrictions nationwide.

The US Department of Health and Human Services in August recommended the Drug Enforcement Agency reschedule cannabis, after President Biden voiced support for the change. In recent weeks, politicians have sent letters urging the DEA to “promptly” make a decision. There is no deadline on when the agency will make its call.

How would potential changes affect Massachusetts?

Here are five key questions and answers.

What is rescheduling?

Federal authorities categorize drugs into five levels, in which Schedule I represents the highest potential for abuse and addiction. The Controlled Substances Act of 1970 designated cannabis as Schedule I, meaning federal officials viewed it as an addictive substance with no medical benefits.

If the DEA reschedules marijuana to Schedule III, which includes drugs that typically require prescriptions, that would be a “sign that the US government is finally conceding to cannabis’s medical value,” said Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a medical cannabis specialist and primary care doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Cannabis products on display at the AYR Cannabis Dispensary in Back Bay. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

That said, cannabis would remain federally illegal even after being rescheduled. Marijuana businesses would continue to be locked out of certain financial privileges, including federal loans and banking opportunities. And interstate cannabis commerce would still be forbidden.

“It’s simple,” Boston University cannabis legal expert Jay Wexler said. “All of these states would still be violating federal law.”

How would rescheduling impact Massachusetts?

One of the biggest impacts of rescheduling in Massachusetts could be opening the floodgates for cannabis research. Studies into Schedule I drugs come with a litany of hurdles, including the requirement that researchers be granted special permission, said Dr. Staci Gruber, director of Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery at McLean Hospital.

Rescheduling would likely instigate marijuana research — into the components of cannabis, driver impairment, and medical uses — at universities, medical institutions, and even the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

“Our research team is champing at the bit,” the commission’s acting chair, Ava Callender Concepcion, said. “Consumers will see a lot of gains from that information.”

Further research would be a boon, Gruber said. “Policy has outpaced science on cannabis,” she said. “We had a law on the books before we had data, and we’re constantly playing catch-up. This is the chance to catch up.”

Another major change that would result from rescheduling: Cannabis businesses could file for typical business tax deductions, since Schedule III drugs are not subject to the same stringent federal tax laws as Schedule I. That restriction has squeezed marijuana companies statewide, who say high taxes make it difficult for them to break even. Being free of that restriction would be the “primary benefit” of rescheduling for Massachusetts cannabis companies, said Rob Vanisko of Ayr Wellness, which operates dispensaries in Back Bay and Watertown.

“It would give these businesses a chance to finally be above water,” he added.

Budtender Dallas Arndt assisted a customer at the AYR Cannabis Dispensary in Back Bay. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What is descheduling? And how is it different from rescheduling?

Descheduling goes a step further than rescheduling. It would remove cannabis from the list of controlled substances altogether — making it similar to tobacco and alcohol — and push forward the idea of Congress legalizing the drug.

Proponents of descheduling the drug say it is the only clear path to redress the historic wrongs cannabis laws have fostered, including the consequences of the war on drugs, which particularly targeted Black and Latino communities.

Laury Lucien, founder of Cami Flower, which makes cannabis cigars, or “cannagars,” said descheduling would help rectify these racial injustices and speed up the expungement of people’s past cannabis-related convictions.

“My problem with rescheduling is it’s tone deaf,” she said, adding that it would continue the criminalization of marijuana possession in many states, giving ”corporations more opportunities to make money, when these kids are still rotting in jail.”

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DEA last month, 11 Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, argued that point.

“For too long, Black and Brown communities have suffered disproportionately from the federal ban on marijuana, and this ban is increasingly out of step with state law and public opinion,” Warren wrote in a statement. “The DEA needs to deschedule marijuana, and the government needs to lay the groundwork for an equitable, legal cannabis market.”

Why is this happening now?

Cannabis’s scheduling last came under review in 2016, but authorities declined to make changes. In the years since, however, legislators, including Biden, have doubled down on easing marijuana restrictions, even calling for decriminalization.

Now more than half the states allow medical marijuana, which most of the population thinks should be legal, a recent Gallup poll showed. Politics play a role, too, with another poll showing many voters saying they would be more inclined to vote for Biden if marijuana was rescheduled.

What don’t we know yet?

Plenty. It is unclear how federal and state marijuana regulations will work in tandem should cannabis be descheduled or legalized. But most industry experts believe that possibility remains far off anyhow.

Cannabis’s scheduling last came under review in 2016, but authorities declined to make changes. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

More immediately, advocates disagree on how pharmaceutical companies may take advantage of changes to marijuana regulations.

Some, like Andrea Cabral, former Massachusetts chief executive of Ascend Wellness and ex-Suffolk County sheriff, said rescheduling will give Big Pharma the go-ahead to “get away from the use of the plant and transform it into a pill” — which could have a devastating ripple effect on cannabis operators.

Others say pharmaceutical companies will not invest in a market where so many products already exist, especially when the FDA “does not have a process for approving and regulating botanical plants,” said Grinspoon of MGH. “You can just grow it in your backyard.”

The DEA, for its part, is remaining tight-lipped. In a statement to the Globe, it said: “We have nothing to announce yet on this.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her @ditikohli_.