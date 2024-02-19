Here to save your carb-cutting diet: Hero Bread

If you promised to cut down on carbs, the sight of croissants, warm biscuits, and rolls can break your resolve. This is why Cole Glass might be your new hero. In fact, Glass named his brand Hero, a company that produces tasty bread with zero to two grams of net carbs, no sugar, reduced calories, and high in protein and fiber. Explaining the choice of his brand name, Glass says, “We needed a universally understood word that meant the absolute best, the most aspirational goodness, and something everyone looks up to and hopes to achieve. We make you a hero by helping you eat better.” The Hero lineup includes sliced white and seeded bread, hamburger buns, tortillas, croissants, and cheddar biscuits, all made with olive oil and a combination of proteins and fibers from plants like wheat and fava beans to replace traditional flour. Glass, who previously worked at NASA and other prominent companies, had a childhood marked by food allergies and a diet lacking in fruits and vegetables, heavily reliant on bread and baked goods. Recognizing the need for a healthier approach, he started with the goal of developing nutritious alternatives. After two years of experimentation, he devised a muffin with half the calories, no net carbs, no sugar, and a boost of fiber and protein. In 2019, Glass launched the San Francisco-based company, with the support of a list of celebrities, including Tom Brady. Despite being pricey, Hero Bread gained popularity, especially with keto dieters. The slices of white or seeded bread have a soft and fluffy texture, and make a good substitute for traditional bread in sandwiches (two loaves, $21.99 to $24.99). Recently introduced are the flaky and cheesy cheddar biscuits crafted at a French bakery in Sonoma County, Calif., where the croissants are also baked. Both have waiting lists and will be available by the end of March. For nutritional information and to order, click on hero.co.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND