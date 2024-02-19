Brockton School Committee members request National Guard aid to deal with violence at high school

Sullivan, who opposes the effort, said he forwarded the committee members’ request that day to the office of Governor Maura Healey, as only the governor has the power to enact the Guard.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan received the request in an email from the committee members Friday, he said in a statement.

Four members of the Brockton School Committee are requesting the National Guard be deployed to Brockton High School, which has recently been overwhelmed by fistfights, open drug use, and verbal harassment of faculty.

The mayor said he also met with Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez that day to discuss safety at the high school, which has seen an upshot in violence and disciplinary issues.

“The increased efforts of safety for students and staff is vitally important and is the desired timely result,” Sullivan said in the statement.

Last week, several teachers at the high school told the Globe they feared for their safety.

At an emotional committee meeting in late January, guidance counselor Martin Feroli said “Teachers and administration staff are sworn at, shoved, and met with a staggering level of disrespect that most people, I would hope, would not even show toward their worst enemy.”

The committee members’ request was first reported by the Brockton Enterprise.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01. Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.