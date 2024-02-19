More than 20 car break-ins reported in Sudbury

Police are investigating reports of more than 20 car break-ins in Sudbury that seem to have occurred late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

The break-ins were reported off of Hudson Road in the Pine Lakes neighborhood, according to police.

“Sudbury is a great community which often lulls residents into a false sense of security hence some do not feel the need to lock their vehicles and sometimes their houses,” the Sudbury Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.