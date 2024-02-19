fb-pixelMore than 20 car break-ins reported in Sudbury Skip to main content

More than 20 car break-ins reported in Sudbury

By Macie Parker Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2024, 1 hour ago
Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Anthony Walsh sets out steering wheel locks during an event where police officers distributed Apple AirTags and similar tracking devices to drivers in an attempt to curb a rise in crime in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. In Sudbury, police reported more than 20 car break-ins.Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Associated Press

Police are investigating reports of more than 20 car break-ins in Sudbury that seem to have occurred late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the Sudbury Police Department.

The break-ins were reported off of Hudson Road in the Pine Lakes neighborhood, according to police.

“Sudbury is a great community which often lulls residents into a false sense of security hence some do not feel the need to lock their vehicles and sometimes their houses,” the Sudbury Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police encouraged residents to secure their homes and vehicles and to keep high-value items hidden and out of their vehicles, according to the post.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has camera footage from overnight Saturday into Sunday, or has seen something or someone out of the ordinary is encouraged to contact the Sudbury Police Department at (978) 443-1042.

Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com. Follow her @Macieparker22.

