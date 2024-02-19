More than 20 car break-ins reported in Sudbury

Police are investigating reports of more than 20 car break-ins in Sudbury that seem to have occurred late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the Sudbury Police Department.
The break-ins were reported off of Hudson Road in the Pine Lakes neighborhood, according to police.
“Sudbury is a great community which often lulls residents into a false sense of security hence some do not feel the need to lock their vehicles and sometimes their houses,” the Sudbury Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
Police encouraged residents to secure their homes and vehicles and to keep high-value items hidden and out of their vehicles, according to the post.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has camera footage from overnight Saturday into Sunday, or has seen something or someone out of the ordinary is encouraged to contact the Sudbury Police Department at (978) 443-1042.
Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com. Follow her @Macieparker22.